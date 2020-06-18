Rocky Mountain Voluntary Recall: Alloy 2018, 2019, 2020 Instinct, Instinct BC & Pipelines

Saint-George-de-Beauce, QC, June 18, 2020 – Because the safety of our riders is our top priority, we have decided to initiate a voluntary safety recall of specific alloy only Instinct, Instinct BC and Pipeline bikes of 2018, 2019 and 2020 model years. Carbon models are not affected.

A few incidents in the field along with further testing has confirmed the possibility that affected front triangles could crack which could lead to a separation of the head tube from the top tube.

To date, there has been a very small number of incidents reported out of over 4,700 units produced.

Riders affected by this recall should stop using their bike immediately and contact a Rocky Mountain authorized dealer for instructions. Additional information is available on our website at bikes.com/en/safety-recall, or you can reach Rocky Mountain directly using the toll free number, +1-877-744-1515.

Affected models include sizes small, medium and large with serial numbers starting with PRK17 and PRK18. Product sizes small, medium and large with serial numbers starting with PRK19 between PRK19-00001and PRK19-01275 are potentially affected and need replacement. The serial number is engraved under the bottom bracket.

This voluntary recall includes the free replacement of the alloy front triangle for model years 2018, 2019 and 2020 Instinct, Instinct BC and Pipeline trail bikes with 29” and 27.5+” wheels that share the same frame. Rocky Mountain is working closely with consumer product safety authorities worldwide about this issue and have already submitted a product recall plan to remedy the situation as soon as possible. Further communication will be sent in collaboration with these authorities in a joint effort to reach Rocky Mountain bike owners affected by this recall.

We are committed to making high quality bikes for riders and their safety is a top priority. We appreciate your help in communicating this voluntary safety recall message to owners of these affected bike frames. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience and assure you that the new front triangle will meet the performance and quality expected from Rocky Mountain.