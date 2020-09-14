Riders Republic Brings Rampage & Joyride to Video Games

More than 15 years ago, the world became familiar with the term “massive multiplayer online roll-playing game,” or “MMORPG.” That’s when the PC-based video game, World of Warcraft was released. It allowed players from across the globe to join on a virtual map and participate together in real-time events. It wasn’t a new concept, but its popularity and accessibility brought it to the masses. The concept has been applied to things like space combat, organized crime, and whatever the hell is happening in Death Stranding.

But we haven’t seen an action-sports MMORPG. Not until this weekend when French video game developer, Ubisoft announced Riders Republic with this pretty bonkers preview trailer. Ubisoft is best known for games like Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia and the Tom Clancy series, and based on revenue, is the world’s fifth largest publicly traded game company. Riders Republic will be what the video game industry calls a “triple-A title,” meaning more of a big-budget blockbuster than an indie project. That’s in contrast with a few of the more popular mountain biking games of today that are usually bite-sized experiences like Shred 2 or Red Bull’s mobile-based Bike Unchained 2. Of course, to grab a broader audience, Riders Republic is aimed at more than just mountain bikers. It includes other gravity-focused sports like skiing, snowboarding and wing-suiting. While the imagery and scale of the activities are fantastical and a little ridiculous, and in many ways will likely be pretty out of touch with real mountain biking, there are plenty of real-world components. Brands like Santa Cruz and Canyon appear to be featured in the game, and Commencal’s Supreme DH is all over the preview video itself. Red Bull’s Joyride and Rampage events will clearly play a role in the game, with the preview even taking a pause in the over-the-top action to show at least an attempt the game is making to include the low-speed technical aspects of a Rampage line.

As is the case with many new game releases, details are sparse right now. All we know is that the online community of players will be a primary component of Ride Republic’s gameplay. Up to 50 players at once can participate in the same race or event, there will be team-based and individual competitions, and to suit the “RPG” part of the MMORPG approach to mountain biking, there appears to be some sort of progression involved in equipment or skills. We’ll know more when the game releases February 25th 2021 for PC as well as both current- and next-generation consoles.

