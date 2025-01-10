Professional Mountain Biker and YouTube Creator Loses Major Sponsors

The bike industry is in a strange place right now, and Rémy Métailler is the latest athlete to announce changes in 2025 as he parts ways with three major sponsors. The popular YouTube personality released a video on Jan. 10 that explores the industry's odd position since the boom that occurred in 2021 after COVID-19 and the reverberating effects it has had on the market.

Rémy Métailler is one of the most recognizable mountain bike influencers. He consistently produces content on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, gaining a massive following with his POV footage, trail reviews, and gear insights. Despite his influence on the industry, he recently ended partnerships with three major sponsors. Still, he focused on the bigger picture, assuring fans and viewers that he will be okay.

“There are far bigger things happening in the world; please don’t feel sorry for me," he said. Although he says the parting is amicable with all the brands, he alludes to the industry's current state as a factor in the change, and he talks a bit about the reasoning behind brand restructuring and what it means to be dropped by a sponsor.

The video is almost 25 minutes long, and Métailler doesn’t reveal the sponsorship changes until more than halfway through. Instead, he spends most of the time discussing the current climate of the bike and moto industries and the impact that COVID has had on the rest of the world. He gives a unique perspective on the industry as a sponsored athlete who navigates changes in marketing budgets, product margins, and deliverable expectations. He also discusses more pressing topics, including the waning interest and coverage of enduro racing and the recent rule changes impacting UCI downhill racing.

Remy Metallier on a slab in his backyard. Remy Metallier

This insightful video is worth watching if you are curious about what happens behind the scenes for influencers and sponsorships. Rémy Métailler also announces at the end of the video that he will be producing a new video podcast and asks viewers to share who they would like to see on the podcast in the future.

To summarize the changes: Métailler has left Backcountry after a fruitful sponsorship and has partnered again with Jenson USA. He is also leaving component brand E*Thirteen after many years and has a new hub and wheel partner, but details are not available other than a quick teaser during the video.

“They are a pretty local company to me, that's all I can say, but I’m pretty excited,” Métailler tells viewers. The soon-to-be-announced wheel and hub sponsor could be a couple of different Canadian brands. Métailler is also leaving Camelback, his longest-running sponsor of over 10 years, but he mentioned a new partnership with a “well-known” brand that will replace it in the future.