In 2024, Gates, a pioneer in belt-driven micromobility, raised the stakes for downhill racers worldwide when it announced a massive €100,000 belted purse for the first elite racer to win a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Mountain Bike Downhill race on a Gates belt-driven bike.

The purse has yet to be claimed, and with only one team riding a belt-driven bike in the 2024 season, the competition was slow to heat up. However, in 2025, the race for the €100,000 is back on with some serious competition as four more teams have officially partnered with Gates and adopted belt-driven drivetrains.

The four new teams partnering with Gates in 2025 Photo: Gates Carbon Drive

Gates has partnered with four elite race teams for the 2025 UCI season. Aon, a new project from former Trek Factory Racing rider Reece Wilson, will ride Gamux frames. Atherton Racing, with its recent development of a gearbox-driven A.200 downhill bike, MS-Racing, and Intense Factory Racing, which has been prototyping a gearbox downhill bike for several years, are also joining. These new partnerships mark a shift to embrace the gearbox and belt-drive downhill bike, showcasing the unique characteristics of the systems in elite-level gravity racing.

"Being part of bringing belt drives into professional downhill racing has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Working with Gates has been fantastic—together, we’ve learned so much throughout the 2023 and 2024 race seasons, and we’re thrilled to continue this partnership into 2025. Everyone on the team has poured so much effort into this over the past few years, and it’s exciting to see how belt drive system technology and downhill racing continue to grow." said Dominic Tinner, co-founder of Gamux.

Gamux was the only team racing a Gates belt-driven bike in the UCI season last year. However, the team has since pulled out of the season as a factory sponsor and instead focused on supporting AON Racing for 2025. AON is a new project from 2020 Mountain Bike World Champion Reece Wilson. We don’t yet have information on the team composition for AON, but they are targeting podiums at UCI World Cup DH races in 2025. A recent video from Reece Wilson offers a bit more information on the newest team to join the UCI ranks and its goals for the season.

These partnerships will accelerate the research and development of belt-driven systems. These top teams will rigorously test Gates Belt Drive systems in some of the world’s most challenging downhill racing conditions.

"We at Atherton Bicycles are thrilled to announce that we’ll be racing the 2025 UCI season powered by Gates Belts,” said Dan Brown, founder and owner of Atherton Bicycles. “Our manufacturing methods allow us to prototype and reiterate designs very quickly, ensuring we take learnings from the test track straight to the product. This technology has allowed us to develop a first prototype in just two months. Huge thanks to the design team, including Dave Weagle, for pulling this one together so quick! Gates has a long-standing reputation for innovation and excellence in product development, giving us the confidence to make this pivotal switch. We’re eagerly looking forward to an exciting race season with Gates as our trusted partner."

Gates also continues its €100,000 Belted Purse contest for the 2025 race season, which likely incentivizes teams to jump to gearbox bikes. This contest rewards the first elite racer, male or female, to win a UCI Mountain Bike Downhill event on a Gates belt-driven bike.

"We look forward to seeing how belt drive mountain bikes compete in the UCI series this season," said Chris Sugai, general manager of Mobility at Gates Corporation. "With the changes in the competition structure, the playing field is smaller, and the competition is tougher. Working with these great race teams will help us improve our belt drive systems."