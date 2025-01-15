The mountain bike industry has recognized the benefits of shorter cranks in the last few years, and more brands are following the trend. Race Face is the latest to announce two new options for short MTB cranksets, with the Era and Turbine crank arms now available in 160mm lengths.

Testing suggests that shorter cranks can enhance the rider's position on the bike, reduce the propensity for pedal strikes on bikes with low bottom brackets, and benefit bike control while descending thanks to a more centered position. A shorter crank can also help with knee and hip pain as it creates a less acute hip angle at the top of the pedal stroke and a less aggressive change in knee angle throughout the pedal rotation. Given all these benefits and growing popularity, it is no surprise to see prominent component brands developing options to suit the demands.

The Race Face Era cranks come in plenty of color options Photo: Race Face

Two of Race Face’s most popular cranksets have just been released in 160mm options as the industry embraces shorter cranks. Still, the Carbon Era and Alloy Turbine cranks are already available in 165mm, so they have only reduced their length by 5mm, but that 5mm can make all the difference. These aren't as short as we have seen from some brands, with Hope announcing a 135mm crank in 2024 and other brands like Appleman Cycles going as short as 100mm with the 2XR cranks.

The Appleman 2XR cranks in a wide range of lengths Photo: Appleman Cycles

Contrary to what we have always believed about short cranks, they are not just for shorter riders, and some believe that the industry has over-prescribed long cranks. The availability of 160mm (and shorter) cranks is a warranted trend that benefits recreational and pro riders alike. But it is possible to go too short, as illustrated in a video from The Lost Co., in which they test out some extreme crank lengths in the Whistler Bike Park.

The Era cranks will retail for $499 USD, $649 CAD, €489, and weigh in at an impressive 440 grams for a 160mm version thanks to the lightweight construction and alloy spindle.

Q-Factor: 176mm, including Pedal Washers

Axle Material: 7055 Aluminum Alloy

Crank Arm Material: Carbon + Stainless Steel Wear plate

Spindle Diameter: 30mm

The Turbine cranks are Race Face's robust and bombproof alloy option. These new 160mm versions have an MSRP of $180 USD, $220 CAD, or €230. Despite the material differences, the crank arms' machining reduces the 160-mm cranks to a respectable 512 grams. They are available in any color you want, as long as that color is black anodized 7075 aluminum.