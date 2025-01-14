These Are the Thinnest Mountain Bike Clip Pedals in the World

OneUp Components is a familiar name in mountain biking circles, and the brand's recent expansion into more dedicated mountain bike components has yielded some exciting results.

In the summer of 2024, the Squamish brand announced its hubs to the world with the phrase: “These are the hubs we want on our bikes.” The component line from OneUp has always been no-nonsense, with the recently announced hubs and pedals being on brand with that ethos. They are easy to service and durable, with their names telling you precisely what they are. The brand has also stuck with tradition while introducing the Clip Pedal, stating, “These are the Clip Pedals we want on our bikes.”

The newest offering from OneUp is a long-awaited one, since the brand has not yet offered a pedal option for those who don't always ride flat pedals. Staying true to the brand's product nomenclature, the new pedals, known as the Clip Pedal, are the thinnest clip pedals in the world, at just 26.8mm, and weigh 410g a pair (including pins).

These new pedals use a tried and tested SPD-style cleat with 5 degrees of float, a 12-degree release angle, and four pins per side for added foot retention in the event of an early release. The ultra-thin body is a svelte 14.4mm, with the actual pedal body making up the bulk of the thickness, but inside that slim frame are inboard igus® bushings and 3x outboard sealed cartridge bearings that spin on a chromoly axle. Each set of pedals will also include a Pedal Bearing Nut Tool, allowing riders to disassemble, clean, and re-lubricate the system quickly and easily.

The OneUp Components Clip Pedal is 410g a pair Photo: OneUp Components

OneUp recommends using its cleats with the Clip Pedal, but most SPD-style cleats will work. Photo: OneUp Components

The Clip Pedal has been designed to build on the reliability and durability of the SPD-style cleat and binding interface. Its more refined connection between the binding and cleat creates an incredibly secure fit without penalizing float and release angle. The Clip Pedals also have a wide range of tension adjustments and a higher maximum tension to fit a wide range of riders and skill levels.

The large alloy pedal cage is designed to provide support, comfort, and control while remaining thin and discrete when sniping lines through rocks, roots, or anything else that might jump up and snag you. To add further control, each side of the Clip Pedal has four adjustable, self-cleaning pins that can be set to match your desired contact and shoe. Included cleat spacers can be used to dial in the fit further.

The Clip Pedal is available now in eight striking colors for an MSRP of $159.99 USD, $218.99 CAD, €159,99, or £142.99, depending on how you do business. It comes will come with a one-year warranty.

Explore the all-new Clip Pedals now at Oneupcomponents.com