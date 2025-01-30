The New Chromag Signature Is the Bike for Big Hits and Huge Tricks

Chromag Bikes has been in the dirt jumper game for 15 years. First releasing its 26” Monk in 2009, the brand has been refining it ever since. Still, the idea of the bike has never changed; it's a fun, steezy dirt jumper that is burly, reliable, and showcases the delightful ride feel of steel. But the rapid level of progression seen in slopestyle riding has created demand for a dirt jumper with something extra. No matter how niche this demand is, it has led to the all-new Signature.

This rider demand for something new catalyzed the development of the Signature, an all-new aluminum dirt jump bike from Chromag Bikes. The Signature is built out of lightweight yet durable 6066 T6 Alloy to meet the needs of top-level athletes at the sharp end of the dirt jump and slopestyle scene. Marcel Hunt, in particular, had a significant influence on the development of the bike.

Chromag Bikes Signature Complete in Pearl Photo: Chromag Bikes

Over the years, the Monk has earned a reputation as one of the most respected and premium dirt jumpers on the market. It’s been tried and tested by some incredible riders, and many athletes who ride for other bike brands have purchased Monks as their dirt jumper of choice. Throughout the development feedback loop, Chromag has also realized the demand for a competition-based Dirt Jumper that isn't as comfortable as the steel-framed Monk. Some feedback from Chromag riders expressed a desire for a stiff, reactive frame that would respond to technical moves as quickly as possible.

As Chromag puts it: “The riders looking for the Signature and Monk are two different groups despite their obvious similarities.”

To see the benefits of the Signature's increased stiffness and geometry changes, you must be a rider who frequently throws tricks and rides massive jumps. While the Monk is undoubtedly capable of handling that type of riding without issue, its more casual and forgiving feel is better suited to those out for fun and prefer a little more compliance when hitting features for the first time.

The Signature is now available as a frameset for $775.00 USD or a complete build for $2,200.00 USD. Both frames and complete builds come in black or pearl colorways and riders have a choice of long or short top tube lengths.

Explore the Signature frames and complete builds at Chromagbikes.com.

Chromag is much more than dirt jumpers; they have been pioneering steel hardtail bikes for many years and have recently expanded into steel and titanium full-suspension bikes with the Darco and Lowdown. Chromag also has one of the best youth full-suspension bikes on the market with the Minor Threat.