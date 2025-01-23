The latest hardtail from Cotic glows in the dark and keeps its awesome mullet.

Cotic’s BFe has gone through some cool iterations over the years, but their newest outshines them all–even at night. The new 2025 BFe White CMYK frame glows in the dark.

Beyond the surprise photoluminescence, the new frame retains the specs that have made the Cotic a hardtail classic: 130 to 160mm of fork travel and its Double Decker Dropout that allows for a 27.5-inch rear tire for a 27.5/29 set up, loving referred to as a business-in-the-front/party-in-the-back mullet.

Cotic BFe CMYK

Mullet riders say the smaller rear tire is more agile and forgiving on technical sections, landings and cornering while still allowing the front 29er to roll over terrain.

"For some riders, just to have that smaller back wheel to give more room on the very steep stuff, whilst still having the improved rollover on the front felt great,” Cotic athlete Chay Granby says about riding mullet. “The end result was I loved it. It's certainly still fast and just lets you be that bit more nimble when required."

The UK-based bike company has been rockin’ the free world since 2005 with the release of the original BFe (B=Burly and Fe=Iron, get it?) hardtail, and upgrades since have made this steel trail/enduro frame a classic through its iterations.



The BFe CMYK frame is listed at $716.25 and should be in stock in February. Complete BFe bikes are $2,151.21.