This Mountain Biker Just Set a New Guinness World Record

On Friday, January 20th, 2025, Annie Ford, the Tasmanian-born marine scientist, environmental activist, and mountain bike lover, set a new world record for the most vertical distance descended in 24 hours. Annie rode 55,747 meters (182,831 feet) of descent on her Santa Cruz V10 at Coronet Peak Bike Park in Queenstown, New Zealand, to raise funds to help with reforestation.

Ford rode 133 laps at the bike park to accomplish this monumental feat, covering 412 km (256 miles). Annie did this to raise funds for the reforestation of the Coronet Peak area. Upon completing her ride, she raised over $35,000 to revitalize the beautiful landscape in which this new world record was set, but donations are still open for those who would like to contribute.

"Well, here it is. The limiting belief delete kit. We did it, and then some," Annie said on her Instagram post to announce the completion of the mission. "Maybe the best feeling in the world. I have the biggest heart, and sorest body."

“I went out chasing a number, but that was the least important part. The people, the focus, the body, the mind, the beauty, the INCREDIBLE support. That’s what’s real,” Said Annie as she reflected on the accomplishment. “I honestly cannot articulate the gratitude for those that made it up the mountain with me, to those who donated, and to those that shared this journey. I could not have done it without you. Thank you for bringing playfulness, energy, and fucking brilliance to this giant ticking clock we call life. I’ll never forget it.”

Annie is no stranger to mega-efforts. Last year, she rode from Mexico to Whistler, British Columbia, raising awareness about climate action and fundraising for charities working to end new offshore oil and gas projects. She has also mastered the art of documenting these journeys via social media to boost their impact on the world.