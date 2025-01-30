The three competitors and friends rip a run preparing for the Feb. 7-8 downhill race in Tasmania.

30-year-old British mountain bike slopestyler Matt Jones just dropped a new video of himself, Ronan Dunne and Jackson Goldstone absolutely demolishing the steepest and most technical terrain in the Queenstown, New Zealand, bike park in preparation for the Feb. 7-8 Red Bull Hardline in Tasmania, Australia, in which all three are favorites to win.

Watching his friends and fellow competitors smash their runs, Jones sporting titles his video "THIS IS WHY THEY'LL WIN RED BULL HARDLINE." The video plays like a simple group ride with friends until you remember these are some of the best downhill racers in the world preparing for what Red Bull calls the "world's toughest downhill race."

Jones has a score to settle with race for which he received a DNF last year in Wales after his rear tire blew off its rim. (Jones' twin brother, Jono, also took a DNF.) Canadian rider Goldstone won the 2022 Red Bull Hardline in Wales, and Dunne of Dublin took the top podium spot last year. Goldstone was a favorite last year as well, but crashed 37 seconds into his race.

Started in 2014 in Wales, last year saw the addition of a second tour stop on the newly built Red Bull Hardline trail in Tasmania’s Maydena Bike Park.

Billed as the world’s toughest progressive downhill mountain bike race, the Red Bull Hardline is an invite-only event “for the most progressive male and female MTB downhill riders in the world.”

"The course is deemed too dangerous for amateur riders,” Red Bull says on the site's page. "Even then, there is a testing week ahead of the official race that allows riders to familiarise themselves, and even decide if they will compete. Riders are allowed to ride the course a week before the event."

Watch the live stream of this year's Red Bull Hardline here, beginning Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. MST.