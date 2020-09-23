Mark Wahlberg and Lifetogo Join Forces to Donate 1.3 Million Face Masks to Schools

This article was syndicated from our partner site, Men’s Journal.

Wearing a face mask is one of the best ways to protect our community from the Covid-19 pandemic. This is especially critical for the health and well-being of the teachers, staff and students who recently returned to the classroom.

In an effort to help keep students and teachers healthy and focused on learning, Mark Wahlberg’s Performance Inspired brand has teamed up with Accelerate360’s active lifestyle brand, LifeToGo, to donate 1.3 million disposable face masks to schools across the United States. This collaborative campaign also features billboards in 13 U.S. cities and a special video message from Mark Wahlberg––all dedicated to showing gratitude for America’s essential workers.

“This is a great opportunity to partner with LifeToGo and help our students and educators across the country to stay healthy and safe so they can focus on education.” said Performance Inspired Founder Mark Wahlberg.

LifeToGo and Performance Inspired worked with local school districts in select cities to identify schools that could best use an influx of face masks. More than 1.3 million students and teachers have received the disposable 3-ply masks in Bentonville (AR), Boise (ID), Chicago (IL), Cincinnati (OH), Grand Rapids (MI), Lakeland (FL), Minneapolis (MN), Portland (OR), Quincy (MA), Rochester (NY), Salisbury (NC), San Antonio (TX), and Woonsocket (RI).

“At Accelerate, we value our long-standing partnerships with our retail partners and wanted to show support for the schools in their communities with our face mask donation,” said Accelerate Chief Executive Officer David Parry.

LifeToGo and Performance Inspired have posted billboards in the same markets featuring Mark Wahlberg thanking essential workers. “With the help of Mark and Performance Inspired, we hope that the billboards also show our appreciation for the essential workers who are bravely stepping up to the challenges created by the pandemic everyday” said Accelerate Chief Business Officer Trey Holder.

Launched as a direct-to-consumer platform by Accelerate in April of 2020, LifeToGo recently launched a successful line of Personal Protection Equipment that includes hand sanitizer, gloves, disinfectant wipes, cloth and disposable face masks, PPE safety kits and immunity boosting supplements available at national retailers and LifeToGo.com.

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Dowd, a 25-year industry expert and the ex EVP, GM, & CMO of GNC, launched Performance Inspired in 2016 to help inspire people to live a more active and healthier lifestyle by offering honest, natural and trustworthy products. Currently, two percent of net profits of Performance Inspired goes directly to charity, and the team is always looking for new ways to contribute.