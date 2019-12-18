Liv Ladies AllRide Announces 2020 Event Schedule
A Women's skills clinic disguised as a party ... or is it the other way around?
For a while now, women’s-only brand, Liv Cycles has partnered with SRAM to offer a series of ladies mountain bike clinics around the country. The events focus on both advanced and beginner riders, which is fitting because Liv makes bikes for both advanced and beginner riders. Women of any experience level and owners of any bicycle brand are welcome.
And Liv camps aren’t only about keeping your elbows out and your knees in. They take an impressively complete approach to bringing women into the often bro-tastic world of mountain biking. The clinics include activities that focus on the basics of suspension adjustment, a rundown on tubeless setup, instruction for trailside repair and a fair bit of big-picture mountain bike philosophy.
Below are the dates and locations. Dates for the North Carolina events will be finalized in January. Registration is open at ladiesallride.com
April 22-23 Sedona, Arizona (Wed/Thurs)
April 25-26 Sedona, Arizona
May 9-10 Bentonville, Arkansas
June 6-7 Bend, Oregon
June 24-25 Bend, Oregon (Wed/Thurs)
June 27-28 Bend, Oregon
July 15-16 Grand Targhee, Wyoming (Wed/Thurs)
July 18-19 Grand Targhee, Wyoming
August 1-2 Bend, Oregon
Date TBD Brevard, North Carolina
Date TBD Brevard, North Carolina (mid-week camp)
Sept 12-13 Lyndonville, Vermont
Sept 15-16 Lyndonville, Vermont (Tues/Wed)
