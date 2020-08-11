Kurt Sorge Joins Evil Bicycles

Remember the cool kids that went to your high school? I don’t mean the popular kids. Not that there’s anything wrong with being a star athlete or an academic overachiever, but I’m talking about a different kind of cool kids. The kind who seemed effortlessly removed from the whole social ecosystem. A naturally occurring biosphere of sub-culture. Maybe they were the ska kids or the comic book kids. They just did what they did and an identity evolved around them. That’s kinda what Evil’s “Black Collars” team feels like. They’re all absolute shredders, but they’re not necessarily the popular kids. Kyle Norbraten, Paul Genovese and Gram Agassiz are the most well-known among them, and plenty of riders may only recognize one out of those three.

Photo Credit: Evil Bikes

Today, that’ll to up to two, with the addition of Kurt Sorge. A soul-rider like Agassiz, Sorge hails from Nelson, British Columbia and has risen to some pretty remarkable heights. Heights that are even, dare we say, mainstream. Sorge has two Rampage gold medals under his belt, and one silver, though we hope he doesn’t actually wear them under his belt. He’s ridden for Giant Bikes and, more recently, Polygon, but there’s something about Evil that suits Sorge. “For most riders—who aren’t racers—what they should be on is a playful bike, a bike with some pop.” says Sorge. “And that’s what Evils are. Suspension designed for every kind of rider, from riders just getting into mountain biking to guys like Aggy and me. I’m just so stoked to be part of the team.”

We’re stoked too. Sorge’s