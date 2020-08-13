As Black Lives Matter protests erupted around the world following the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the U.S.’s deep history of systemic racial injustice bubbled to the surface once again, the cycling industry was soon face-to-face with its whiteness. Black, Indigenous and People of Color riders posted on social media about not being seen by the industry, about negative experiences in the outdoors like being accused of stealing an expensive bike they were riding or being looked at suspiciously at trailheads, and about brands that cater only to a very narrow audience, typically white and male. Brands responded with promises of better equality in hiring, financial donations toward anti-racism causes and introspection at the racial make-up of their leadership teams.

Today, Eliot Jackson and Katie Holden are taking tangible steps toward improving the industry’s lack of diversity, with the launch of Grow Cycling Foundation, a nonprofit that serves to promote education, access and opportunities that advance diversity and inclusion in cycling. In recognition that the cycling world is not immune to a culture of exclusivity and racism, Holden and Jackson felt a need to help focus the call to action within their own community in light of the George Floyd protests and resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We have a huge opportunity to change the course of our whole industry and it’s not a passive thing, it needs to be an active, collective movement,” says Holden, a former World Cup DH racer who now works as an ambassador and creative in the industry, and was one of the minds behind last year’s groundbreaking Red Bull Formation women’s freeride camp.

Jackson, throughout his World Cup racing career, was often the only Black person riding at such a high level, and wants other People of Color to have the same opportunity to rise the racing ranks as he did.