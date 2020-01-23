Jared Graves Returns to Yeti

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Graves joining up with Yeti. He’s already got a long history there, having won a World Championship 4X title, an overall in EWS, a World Championship bronze in DH and, for good measure, represented Australia racing BMX in the 2008 Olympics, all under the Yeti banner. He’s kind of one of those superhumans who just knows how to go fast in any situation and on any bike. In fact, that World Championship podium he bagged was on an SB66 trail bike. After those 11 years with Yeti, he switched over to Specialized in 2015, today returning to Yeti in a mixed role. He will be competing in a few EWS races on top of what Yeti rather cryptically called “some unexpected races yet to be announced.” Primarily, he will be taking on the role of ambassador, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see him peeking over the shoulders of the engineers. He had a hand in influencing development of some of Yeti’s most iconic bikes, including the 303 DH, 4X, a limited BMX frame, and a couple early SB models.

This came as heartwarming news after, in September of 2018, a tumor was found in Jared’s brain, threatening more than just his career in mountain biking. But after an intense surgery and months of chemo, Jared was declared cancer-free as of June 2019. Still, if you want to support Jared, his Gofundme page is still running. Any excess will be donated to brain cancer research and treatment: #strengthforjared