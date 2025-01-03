Is a DIY E-Mountiain Bike A Good Idea?

Steve from Hardtail Party recently put a CYC Photon Mid-Drive eMTB Conversion kit on his RSD Wildcat to see how it stacks up to the many production eMTBs available today. In this video, Steve shares his thoughts on the performance and benefits of this unique eMTB conversion kit that allows you to turn any bike into a Class 1, 2, or 3 e-bike and beyond.

Steve was recently diagnosed with a chronic illness that prevented him from mountain biking, but the CYC kit has completely changed his life. In one month, he has clocked more mileage than last year, and all of it is on the bike of his choice. These videos introduced me to the CYC aftermarket system and made me question the pros and cons of a system like this.

While there is an incredible amount of controversy surrounding eMTBs, it is hard not to recognize the benefits of a system like this for those who need some assistance due to disability and would prefer to convert a bike of their choice into an e-bike. This CYC system seems straightforward, and the installation appears quick and painless.

The CYC Photon Mid-Drive eMTB Conversion kit Photo: CYC Motor

The CYC website offers a selection of kits for all kinds of applications, but the one likely to be seen used for this conversion is the Proton kit, which retails for around $950 USD without a battery. The specs on this motor are absurd, and it is marketed as a 250/750W motor with a peak torque output of 110Nm, which is much higher than most full-power eMTBs on the market today. The Proton unit weighs under 10 lbs (without cranks), and paired with the brand's lightest battery (+$488), the kit will tip the scales around 22 pounds. Considering you can unlock the firmware on this motor to crank output to 2000w, this system is definitely a force multiplier that turns any bike into a motor vehicle.

The total cost would be close to $1,500 USD, which is quite a chunk of change to gamble on compatibility when you could compound that price with the cost of the bike you're bolting it to and choose from the many lightweight eMTBs available on the market that have been designed around a motor and battery.

The system is chaotically powerful and likely won't be accepted by the core mountain biking audience, it is still an impressive piece of technology with some serious potential if you have the money to play around with and a skewed sense of self-preservation.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested in slapping this kit on a bike just to see its capabilities—however, the serious issues that arise in my mind concern how this kit is fitted to bikes. I would be skeptical of bolting this to a carbon frame and praying that the bike would tolerate the 2000 extra watts and the added weight to the downtube.

Proton Motor Details: