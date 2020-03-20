Late Thursday, California governor Gavin Newsom encated a “stay at home” order for the entire state. This is essentially an extension of the “shelter in place” order given earlier this week in five Bay Area counties. Those counties happen to include a concentration of mountain-bike brands including Santa Cruz, Ibis, Specialized, Fox Suspension and Giro, to name a few. But now that the order has gone state-wide, it puts California’s bike industry in a difficult position, especially with many bike shops already limiting business to one-on-one appointments or shutting their doors entirely (bike shops are widely considered to be ‘essential services,’ which are exempt from the restrictions). While most brands’ administrative and creative teams are working from home, shipping and receiving is more of an in-person operation. What effects will the new restrictions have on product availability? We reached out to several California brands who have not already put out public statements and found the industry to be split about how (or even if) to continue to supply product under the state order. Some brands weren’t ready to give statements to the media, other brands have yet to get back to us, but so far, we’ve seen brands that are in one of three scenarios.



In one scenario, a few California brands re continuing shipping operations from their California warehouses. As of writing this on the afternoon of Friday, March 20, Carlsbad-based Canyon and Temecula-based Intense are each still actively shipping product to customers, but each has emptied their cubicles. Everyone who can work at home is doing so, and that’s how customer-service questions are being handled.

Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

In another, there are brands who simply don’t warehouse all of their product in California. Marin Bikes has a warehouse in California, but also in Pennsylvania, both of which are operating at the moment. Giro is based in hard-hit Santa Clara County, but its product ships out of Rantoul, Illinois. Just now, Illinois happens to have ordered its own stay-at-home measures, so we’re not sure what role that will play in Giro’s shipping. Specialized is nearby, but its product ships from Utah and Ohio warehouses. The employees of each brand are also working exclusively from home. Crankbrothers, based in Laguna Beach, ships product from Taiwan directly to its distributors like Quality Bicycle Products, with warehouses in Nevada, Colorado, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.