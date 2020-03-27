In most states that have enforced stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of COVID-19, bike shops are being considered essential businesses and are allowed to stay open. But it’s complicated. Yes, it is essential that those who rely on bikes to commute to jobs in healthcare or other positions deemed essential be able to keep their bikes working. But the same can not be said for those who rely on bikes purely for recreation. That has left many shops with difficult decisions to make: Is it worth it to stay open? Is it sustainable to close? Is there a middle-ground? And it all gets even more complicated when much of your business relies on tourism, which is slowing rapidly both by choice and by force. We spoke to a few mountain bike shops in a few mountain bike destinations to get a sense for how they’re coping.

Poison Spider Bicycles | Moab, Utah | poisonspiderbicycles.com

Poison Spider is one of the most iconic shops in one of the most iconic regions for North American mountain biking: Moab, Utah. But on March 17, Moab shut down access to any out-of-town overnight visitors. By order of the Southeast Utah Health Department, you can’t get a hotel room or a campsite if you aren’t in town for an essential purpose. That’s not unheard of right now. For cities that have done the same like Crested Butte and Telluride, it’s been an effective way to isolate the community.

“For us it’s a little hard because we have a major highway going through our town,” explains Scott Newton, owner of Poison Spider. There is traffic there naturally, ready for Poison Spider to harness if it were safe to harness it it. “We have our front doors closed and locked, and we are encouraging people to come around back and wash their hands, then we greet them inside.” Including employees, only 10 people may be in the store at one time. But at least on this past Tuesday when we spoke, Newton says there was plenty of interest. “Our phone’s been ringing off the hook. People saying they’re planning a trip for this weekend. That’s a lot of what we’ve been dealing with, people who aren’t aware of that restriction. And it’s challenging because this restriction went into effect on March 17, and then Governor Gary Herbert comes out on March 19 stating, ‘Go to your national parks.’”