The Big Pause that has stalled the economy as COVID-19 sweeps around the world, has not spared publishing, and last week, Bike Magazine directly felt the pain of the pandemic’s impact.

On Friday, October 2, our parent company, A360 Media, told the staff that Bike would be suspended indefinitely. That includes the print magazine, website and all social channels. The staff has also been furloughed indefinitely. We do not know if Bike will ever return in its current form, or if at all. Bike had just completed its 27th volume, and the team was about to the embark on the 12th running of the Bible of Bike Tests, a testing format Bike’s editors pioneered in mountain biking’s little corner of the media world.

If this is the end, we want to pass along a heartfelt thank you to all the photographers, writers and filmers who found a home within our pages and on our channels—Bike was nothing without the talent and personalities in its large extended family. And mostly, we want to express our gratitude to a loyal audience who supported Bike for nearly three decades. We hope to have the opportunity to put out meaningful stories and photography for you again in the future. Until then, we sign off, then same way we signed on in 1994: It’s About The Ride.