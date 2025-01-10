Could 2025 Finally Be the Year of the Mountain Bike Gearbox?

After leaving Trek Factory Racing late last year, the world was wondering what the next step would be for Reece Wilson. As it turns out, the answer is a bit of a surprise.

The athlete shared a teaser on Instagram for his new race team, AON Racing, giving just enough detail to excite fans. The caption shared the name and intention but left out any juicy details.

“A completely new, built from the ground up, UCI Mountain Bike World Series Race team. Full roster and sponsor list coming soon. Can you guess the roster…?” he wrote. From what we can tell in the teaser, Leatt, Hayes Brakes, Reynolds Cycling, Manitou, and Schwalbe Tires will be associated with the AON team, but this is just speculation from the accounts tagged in the reel.

We know the team will need some seriously talented riders to qualify for the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, so we assume the roster will be stacked with notable names. The team is confirmed to be riding on Gamux bikes using a Pinion gearbox drivetrain and Gates belt drive.

Gearboxes and belt drives have become familiar topics in downhill racing in 2025, as seen in the recent teasers from Atherton Bikes and a glimpse of an Intense M1 with a Pinion gearbox. This recent trend might mean the race is back for the 100k Euro prize for getting a Gates bike on the World Cup podium. Will Orbea develop a gearbox downhill bike for FMD Racing this season? I sure hope so.

Gearboxes on DH bikes aren't a totally new or revolutionary development. Honda attempted to bring the technology to the mainstream under Greg Minnaar at the 2004 Mountain Bike World Cup, but its complexity and futuristic design prevented it from gaining a foothold. Hammerschmidt Cranks attempted to slim the system down and offered two chainrings in one crankset, which was a step in the right direction. Again, this technology never gained popularity, and the brand quickly fell out of favor.

It wasn’t until 2010, when Gates introduced its carbon belt drive, that the development and visualization of an efficient and reliable gearbox could begin. In 2011, Pinion introduced its first gearbox drivetrain and continued to develop the system for over a decade, making refinements and improvements until the release of the electric Pinion Smart.Shift in the summer of 2022. This new electronic shifting gearbox was now a serious contender in the drivetrain market. It was quickly adopted by the Gamux Factory DH team and implemented with the design of its flagship downhill bike, the Sego. This will likely be the bike that AON Racing will be riding in the 2025 season unless they have developed a new platform over the winter with Gamux.

The Gamux Sego Photo: Gamux Bikes

The Sego was a polarizing bike when it launched. With its low-slung top tube, low center of gravity, non-traditional tube shapes, and automatic shifting gearbox, the Sego was a black sheep on the World Cup scene. Still, the team continued to push and develop the bike, further proving the benefits of a gearbox and belt drive.

Here we are in 2025, and two World Cup teams are starting to explore the possibility of winning with gearboxes. The lower center of gravity, long service intervals, lack of exterior components to smash, improved weight distribution, and reduced suspension interference make these systems ideal for downhill bike applications. However, integrating these gearboxes requires some creative refinements for production bikes. This might be why we see them more commonly in World Cup DH, as these teams have access to the prototyping resources required to retrofit these drivetrains.

AON Racing and Atherton are not the only ones testing the gearbox seriously; Intense Bikes has teased the M1 Pinion with a Pinion Smart.Shift gearbox in a reel posted on Instagram by Renthal Cycling from Eurobike. While the brand has not officially launched the M1 with a gearbox, the recent announcements from other brands hopping on the bandwagon might pressure Intense to make things official.

It is still early in the year, and many more team and rider announcements are still to come, but it is already shaping up to be an exciting year for professional racing. We will provide updates and information on new developments with teams experimenting with gearboxes. In a recent post from Evolve Finale, a shop offering shuttle and service in Finale Ligure, Italy, we can see a team supported by Gamux Bikes and Schwalbe tires testing in the area. Could this be a hint at the new AON Racing composition?