The signing of Marine Cabirou primes the team for success in 2025.

This January, the Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team just got faster with the addition of downhill legend Marine Cabirou. A World Cup winner with a bold French racing style, Marine brings years of experience and a proven track record to the team.

Marine, from Millau, France, became Junior World Champion in 2015 and has since racked up UCI podiums, National titles, and impressive victories at iconic venues like Val di Sole, Snowshoe, Maribor, and Mont-Sainte-Anne. Her relentless drive and speed are valuable assets to the CLLCTV DH team, making this move a massive benefit for the team going into the season.

After an impressive 2024 season, Marine is right at home on the CLLCTV team. Photo: Batiste Nosjean

“Marine has it all: raw talent, insane speed, and a fearless approach to racing,” says team mentor Fabien Barel. “We’re stoked to have Marine with us; this partnership will raise the bar for both her and the team in 2025.”

Marine's 2024 season was impressive, with two World Cup wins and consistent podium finishes. She ended the year with a victory in Mont-Sainte-Anne and is poised to carry that momentum into 2025 aboard the prototype Sender CFR.

Marine is looking comfortable with the new bike. Photo: Batiste Nosjean

The whole team, including Troy Brosnan and Luca Shaw, had a strong finish in 2024 on this prototype rig. Troy’s fairytale win at Mont-Sainte-Anne capped an unforgettable season, and with Marine joining the squad, the success in the 2025 season is looking ripe for harvesting. “The Canyon setup, the team vibe, and the proto Sender—it’s all next-level,” says Marine. “I’m ready to give it my all, push harder than ever, and make 2025 unforgettable. Let’s go!”

The Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team’s 2025 season is supported by SRAM, RockShox, Troy Lee Designs, DT Swiss, Maxxis, Crankbrothers, Ergon, Dynamic Bike Care, Garmin/Tacx, E-13, Chris King, Better Bolts, and Cush Core.

Canyon CLLCTV has been making serious moves this year, including the recent signing of Jenny Rissveds, Valentina Corvi, and Noa Filippi to the XC outfit. These recent acquisitions are huge plays for the team, as many other teams struggle to combat the recent rules changes in the UCI.