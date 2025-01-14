Mountain biking is about to be a lot more accessible to Iowa's largest city with the soft opening of Fourmile Mountain Biking Park this month.

“We’ve never had a bike-optimized trail system in central Iowa before, so it feels like a big thing for us,” Adam Fendrick, park planner for Polk County Conservation, tells Bike Mag. ”Iowa’s not the first place you think of for mountain biking, but we have a pretty energized community here. People finally have a place to ride singletrack with jumps and other features.”

The trail system at 1601 Williams Street is maintained by the non-profit Central Iowa Trail Association (CITA), and winds through 50 acres of wooded Polk County land on a partial flood plain. None of the nine trails—with names including Sink or Swim and Ripple Effect—are within the flood plain, ensuring the park won’t be washed out, Fendrick says.

“We went in and ripped out acres of invasive species and trash, and made timber stand improvements for wildlife, so while we were in there we decided it was the perfect opportunity to design a trail system for public use,” Fendrick says. "It's great to see conservation benefiting wildlife and the people who live here."

Polk County worked with Georgia-based Tailored Trails and CITA to design the mountain bike system that includes flow trail, bridges, tabletops, berms, rollers, a water crossing and jumps. Plans for an additional mile of mountain bike trails are in the works after restoration of the trail's namesake–Four Mile Creek–begins in 2026. An improved parking area and restrooms are scheduled to be built this spring. This completion will mark the official opening of the free park, although it is open for use now. While it is designed for mountain bike use, hikers, cross-country skiers and other non-motorized activities are welcome as well, Fendrick says. Class 1 e-bikes are allowed.

Fourmile Mountain Bike Park joins two other mountain biking-specific parks that recently opened in Iowa–the Mason City Mountain Bike Trail System and the mountain bike park at Cone Park in Sioux City. The Fourmile system ties into the paved trails of Fourmile Creek Greenway, Gay Lea Wilson Trail and Copper Creek Lake Park.

Fendrick says that as a mountain biker himself, he saw the need for a bike park to Des Moines. The project was also inspired by feedback from the local biking community.

“Having this trail system in an urban area allows a lot more people to access it and enjoy biking,” Fendrick says. “We're seeing kids out here enjoying mountain biking for the first time. We know we're not Bentonville, but being able to make a space where everyone can enjoy riding on dirt and hitting some features has been really rewarding for everyone involved."

