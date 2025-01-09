FMD Racing Officially Announces New Sponsor

Canyon Bicycles and FMD Racing parted ways earlier this year, leaving everyone wondering who would step in to provide frames and sponsorship to the FMD team in 2025. Earlier today, an announcement went live on Instagram and social media, announcing the official partnership between FMD Racing and Orbea.

This news isn’t entirely surprising, with murmurs of the team joining forces with Orbea circulating for a while now, but it is exciting to see Orbea officially back in World Cup Downhill. A statement released with the announcement elaborates on the partnership: “This new collaboration brings together Orbea’s 185 years of history and experience across all the cycling disciplines and FMD Racing’s continued success at the World Cup downhill."

Although Orbea has not technically been involved in DH racing for some time, the brand did experiment with racing its new Wild eMTB at some Wolrd Cup races last year.

FMD Racing and The OOlab will help develop the DH program Photo: Orbea Bikes

The partnership between Orbea and FMD will certainly be fruitful. FMD has years of experience with World Cup racing and athlete development, while Orbea and the OOLab provide valuable resources for product testing and prototyping. This should allow the team to fine-tune their kit throughout the season and influence the next generation of Orbea downhill bikes.

“We’ll push for the best performance, test and develop products, and seek out the best new talent, but we also want this project to transcend racing,” says Iñaki Ucín, Orbea Sports Marketing Manager. “We want to build a community that feels like a part of the initiative, making it their own.”

The official roster of athletes has not yet been released, but in the press release announcing the partnership, the team looks to expand beyond World Cup Racing.

“We look to take a step forward in both downhill and freeride with one of the world’s best gravity teams. We also welcome FMD Racing to The Gravity Cooperative that is home to all of our gravity athletes and teams," it states.

As Tony Seagrave is retaining his role as Team Manager, Tahnee Seagrave, Phoebe Gale, and Oliver Zwar will likely remain on the DH team roster for 2025, with guidance from Matin Maes as the brand continues to develop a DH program. With the expansion into freeride, Kaos Seagrave is also expected to continue to focus on freeride endeavors on the team.

“Orbea stands out for its passion and authentic approach to making bikes and running their company, focusing on strong relationships within their network and consumers. FMD Racing shares this vision, embarking on an innovative partnership that promises progressive development and structure for the team,” says Tony Seagrave, FMD Racing Team Manager. “We both aim to push boundaries not only in racing but also in showcasing our shared potential to the public. This long-term project represents an exciting and unified vision. Orbea FMD Racing marks the beginning of a new chapter for both brands.”