In 2024, adidas unleashed the Scottish trials and mountain bike legend Danny MacAskill on its campus to transform it into his playground and create one of his signature, mind-melting videos. A new documentary offers a close look at what went on behind the scenes during the two weeks of filming.

Over two weeks, the eight-member production team transformed the renowned campus into an obstacle course for MacAskill to explore on two wheels. During filming, the team amassed over twenty terabytes of footage, which resulted in the final product, Campus, premiering in October 2024. This video is a four-minute expose of Danny’s skill and unique vision of trials riding.

We are now treated to this behind-the-scenes feature, which provides an in-depth look at how this project was created.

“I’ve ridden this place in my mind a bunch of times, so it was cool to get to come here and really do it finally,” Danny said about the experience. “If anyone from any action sports background arrived here, they would see loads of stuff they would want to ride. It’s like a playground.”

Throughout the video, Danny offers his thoughts on what distinguishes the Adidas campus as a remarkable place for athletes. We also learn about the challenges that tested Danny's mental and physical ability and the struggles of being a pioneer in such an incredible sport.

Although Danny is approaching 40, his passion for progression in the sport continues to grow as he pushes himself while filming projects like this. “He is getting close to 40, and he's still impressing us all daily, so…” said Dave Mackison, Danny’s close friend and photographer during the Campus project. Watch the full documentary below.

From the looks of it, Danny is also riding the recently announced CAST tires throughout the video. More on the brand can be found below.