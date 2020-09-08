Sean Estes first knew the danger from the CZU Lightning Complex fire near Santa Cruz was imminent as he drove south on Highway 1 from San Francisco late in the evening on August 18. Two nights before, there’d been a lightning storm, and the wind howled with such force that it blew the jamb out of an interior door inside his home in Bonny Doon, a small enclave in the mountains north of Santa Cruz.

As Estes and his partner Alison Malsbury returned from the city, they noticed a ground fire burning near the highway they’d seen while driving past in the morning had escalated. Then, the scene intensified.

“We drove over a crest and you could see down the 1. Everything—all the ridgelines were on fire. We passed the same beach [as in the morning] and now it was a canopy fire. Chunks of trees were crumbling down the cliffs, rolling down onto the highway. It was apocalyptic. It was so traumatic,” Estes said.

A couple hours later, just before midnight, they were evacuated.

Photo Credit: Sean Estes

Estes is a fixture in the Bay Area cycling community, a familiar face on the race scene who’s worked in marketing at Specialized, Giro/Easton and Fox Factory, his current employer. Like many industry folks, he was drawn to Bonny Doon for its laidback, quiet vibe—a rural setting still within reach of Santa Cruz’s urban amenities. Wildfires are a known risk, and have burned in Bonny Doon before, so Estes and his partner took precautions, creating adequate defensible space around their home, clearing the home’s roof and buying fire insurance. But the onslaught of dry lightning strikes that started the CZU fire, combined with hot, dry, windy weather created an untenable foe.