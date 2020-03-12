EWS Rounds 1 and 2 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

On Wednesday, the Enduro World Series (EWS) announced that they would postpone the first two race events until November to help in attempts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. This comes just a day after UCI announced the postponement of the opening event of the UCI World-Cup downhill season in Lousã, Portugal.

The first two EWS events, one in Manizales, Colombia and the next in Farellones, Chile have been postponed to November 7-8 and November 14-15 respectively. Below are statements from the race organizers published on the EWS website.

Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series, said: “In order to best protect all staff, riders, fans and act in the most responsible way possible in the world’s current situation, we have made the decision to postpone our first two rounds. We hope the early decision of this date change helps to remove stress from a situation that is causing us all a great deal of difficulty. We look forward to getting our season started in May and thank all of our partners and staff for their support in these challenging times.”

Speaking from Colombia, round one Race Director Jorge Mario Jaramillo said: “The planet faces a fairly delicate health situation. This situation has globally affected multiple massive events, mainly sports. For the global well-being of athletes and spectators, and for recommendations of local, national and world authorities it is out of our hands and we have no choice but to delay the EWS Manizales. The party is postponed!”

And round two Race Director Ignacio Barboas added: “We as Montenbaik see this as an opportunity, since we will have the last race of the year of the Enduro World Series. This gives us more time to surprise everyone even more with the best trails and a high-level event.”