EWS racers test positive for COVID-19

EWS racers Bex Baraona and Chloe Taylor have both tested positive for COVID-19, and are in isolation, as the rest of the field prepares for this weekend’s race in Pietre Ligure, Italy.

According to her sponsor, Ibis Cycles, Baraona started experiencing flu-like symptoms and extreme fatigue, which prompted her to get tested on Monday. Her test came back positive, and Taylor subsequently tested positive as well. They have provided Italian authorities with all the folks they have come in contact with, including a handful of female EWS athletes.

Others on the Ibis squad, including racers Robin Wallner and Cole Lucas and support staff, have all tested negative and are in Italy ahead of racing.

Baraona is in good spirits and feeling better by the day, a press release from Ibis said. She will continue to monitor her condition closely and looks forward to making a full recovery. She will be skipping the final rounds of the 2020 EWS season in Pietra Ligure and Finale Ligure. Baraona had finished sixth at the last EWS race in Zermatt on August 30.

“I’m gutted to be sitting out of the last two EWS races but right now my health and protecting others is more important. 2020 has been a write-off and it is irritating to be sitting out of the only racing that is happening for us but it is out of my hands now that I am positive for COVID-19. I want people to act responsibly and with caution because even after taking all precaution and treating the virus seriously, I’m sat here in quarantine recovering from it. Good luck to all the racers this weekend, stay safe and be sensible,” Baraona said through Ibis.

She added that she’ll be further documenting her experience with the sickness on her Instagram account (@bex_baraona).

Photo Credit: Niklas Wallner

Taylor, who races for Privateer Bikes, had fewer symptoms, but is not taking any chances.

“Really gutted to not be able to finish the season after contacting COVID-19,” she said. “We were the unlucky ones. Even after taking every precaution and following local guidelines—it’s no surprise it’s such a global issue. I had mild symptoms and not even a high temperature. I’d urge everyone to take an unwell feeling extremely seriously for the safety of others. It can be a difficult decision to make and whilst out here to race bikes, it can be hard to stop the fun but I am glad we made the right call. Time to recover and get back to full health…let hope for better circumstances in 2021.”

Photo Credit: Duncan Philpott

EWS declined to comment per its policy against speaking about an individual rider’s health. The race series scaled back its schedule dramatically in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and just held its first race, EWS Zermatt in Switzerland on August 30. All the global racers were cancelled so the series would only be held in Europe in order to limit travel. The series is set to finish with two weekends of back-to-back racing in the Italian Riviera, starting on Saturday. The race fields are quite small, given the limited ability for some international racers to legally travel to Europe (primarily Americans) and other racers’ decision to sit the season out due to the transmission risks of COVID. Sam Hill, the reigning EWS champion, notably decided against traveling from his home in Australia to participate in this year’s season.

EWS has instituted a series of course and race protocols designed to keep participants safe, including requiring a 2-meter gap between racers at the start of each stage, mask requirements on all shuttles and transportation and hand sanitizing stations available throughout the race area. There is no in-person rider briefing, chips are not reused between races and public attendance is discouraged.