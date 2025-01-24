This Epic, 7-Day MTB Race Is Adding an E-Bike Category

The BC Bike Race, launched in 2007, is a premier multi-day mountain bike event known for offering the world’s highest concentration of singletrack trails; it's often referred to as the Ultimate Singletrack Experience. Set on British Columbia’s stunning coast, it takes riders through ancient forests and some of the planet's best-preserved trail networks. This year, an e-mountain bike category has been welcomed, marking a significant addition to the event lineup.

True to its legacy of innovation, BCBR will become the first multi-day stage race in North America to feature a dedicated e-bike category, joining the ranks of global events like South Africa’s Wines2Whales and New Zealand’s Volcanic Epic. With this new addition, the Ultimate Singletrack Experience is now open to everyone—no matter what type of mountain bike you ride.

BC Bike Race Opens Registration to e-Bikers for the 2025 Edition Photo: BC Bike Race

"We believe that both the regular mountain bike and the class one pedal assist e-mountain bikes have a place at the BC Bike Race to enjoy the Ultimate Singletrack Experience and the 'Best week on a bike' equally," Says Dean Payne, President of the BC Bike Race. "This is new, and we are mindful of the moment. It’s a major change.”

The newly launched eBCBR category will feature both SL (Speed Limited) and full-power eMTBs, running as a separate event alongside the traditional race. E-bikers will have their dedicated course, ensuring a distinct experience from the non-electric riders. This setup allows both groups to enjoy without mixing electric and non-electric participants on the same trails. For those who prefer a more relaxed experience, an untimed option will also be available, allowing riders to enjoy the course without the pressure of race timing.

Getting in on the action will set you back $1,650 USD / 1,550 Euro / 1,300 GBP / $2,299 CDN, but you will need to act fast as there are only 100 spots available.

“This has been our minds for nearly 10 years since a few German racers asked us why we don’t have a category for eMTB,” said Andreas Hestler, co-founder and marketing director of BC Bike Race. “North America was then and still is about 10 years behind the European adoption of electric bikes. We believe it’s time to start including them in our event.”

Since its inception, the BC Bike Race has been a pioneer in the mountain biking world, constantly evolving alongside the sport itself. Back then, the majority of bikes were aluminum hardtails with 26-inch wheels, and modern internal dropper posts were unheard of. As the industry advanced, so has BCBR—adapting to the rise of carbon frames, full suspension bikes, improved gear ratios, and modern tire and wheel sizes. The BCBR course has evolved in tandem, incorporating more challenging technical terrain and thrilling singletrack to match the demands of modern riders.

Singletrack and scenery like this is what you remember months after the BC Bike Race is over. Photo: Dave Silver

The eBCBR Details:

Dates: June 30 – July 6th, 2025

Location: Vancouver Island – British Columbia

Stage 1 – Victoria

Stage 2 – Victoria

Stage 3 – Cowichan Valley

Stage 4 – Nanaimo

Stage 5 – Cumberland

Stage 6 – Campbell River

Stage 7 – Cumberland

As mountain biking continues to evolve, so does the BC Bike Race, staying true to its commitment to deliver what many consider the best singletrack of any stage race in the world. With the addition of eMTBs, BCBR is once again pushing the limits, opening up its legendary courses to riders of all abilities and giving everyone the chance to experience the Ultimate Singletrack Experience.

To register for a spot in the eBCBR or BCBR, head over to bcbikerace.com.