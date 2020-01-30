Dirt Rag Closes its Doors After Over 30 Years

No publication has been more in-sync with mountain biking’s countercultural roots than Dirt Rag. If you were on the fringe of our sport, there was a place for you in Dirt Rag, from drop bars to steel single-speeds to trials bikes. But late yesterday, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based print magazine announced it will be closing down. That includes the magazine, web content, and Dirt Rag’s iconic Dirt Fest event. On Dirt Rag’s Facebook page, publisher and founding editor, Maurice Tierney gave this explanation:

It is with a heavy heart that we’re writing to say, that after 30 years of publishing, Dirt Rag is shutting its doors and ceasing all operations, including the website and Dirt Fest.

The reasons are myriad, but the bottom line is that the Dirt Rag print magazine, Dirt Rag website, and Dirt Fest festivals were all integral to our bottom line and that no part of our operation could survive without the others. Hence, all operations are shutting down.

Thanks to everyone who helped keep the lights on for over three decades by supporting our special brand of off-beat journalism and our killer events. Here’s to the legacy of the last 30 years, to the future of our sport, and to every one of you that came along for the ride.

Sincerely,

Maurice and the entire Dirt Rag staff

Thank you for the decades, Dirt Rag. You will be missed.