On Monday, March 16, Santa Cruz County in Northern California issued a shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring residents to stay home and limiting full business operations to companies deemed “essential,” like medical facilities and trash collectors. Ibis Cycles, one of a number of mountain-bike brands in Santa Cruz, announced publicly that it was closing due to the order. When employees went home that night, it was unclear when they’d return.

The next day, Ibis’s executives read the order more closely, homing in on a provision that allowed non-essential businesses to maintain basic operations if they met certain conditions. Basically, as long as anyone who could work remotely did so and the rest of the staff maintained social-distancing guidelines and proper hygiene, the company could continue operating. So on Thursday, March 19, Ibis reopened—with a stockpile of masks and gloves for its warehouse workers and measures in place to keep them apart. It was no accident that the company did not make a public declaration of its about-face. For one, employees focused initially on filling back orders, not promoting product launches and generating new sales. But there was also a squishy perception factor. “We just kept it on the down low,” Ibis president Tom Morgan said.

Which kind of says it all right now. A conscious, responsible mountain-bike brand is making and selling bikes, keeping its staff employed and at least some semblance of the economy in motion, going to great lengths to make sure its workers don’t spread the virus—all within the law. Yet its president doesn’t really want to broadcast that Ibis is open. And he’s not alone. Multiple companies contacted for this story opted not to comment on their level of operations, seemingly afraid to enter an arena where there are no right answers. Yet the same question lingers for every brand in cycling, especially since bike suppliers and shops are now deemed “essential.” Where does one draw the line between public health and economic stability—nay, economic survivability—without a precedent to go on?