Could You Survive This No Brakes Challenge?

What happens when you and your friends dig a couple of corners in the woods and set up an obstacle course? What if you also take the brakes off your bike and see who can hit said corners the fastest? Well, this video answers that curiosity as Olly Wilkins, Brendan Fairclough, and two local youths, Harris and Sam, set off to see who has what it takes to attempt this challenge with the most speed.

This challenge is a sequel to the original Deathgrip challenge that premiered almost 3 years ago with Bernard Kerr and Brendan Fairclough. In the original challenge, the course was a loam track that had to be ridden without the help of braking in the corners, which resulted from lockdown boredom due to the pandemic. This new challenge takes it a step further and relocates the brakes entirely so they cannot be used as a safety measure, and while this is undoubtedly a more dangerous method, it does make for some excellent viewing.

Brendan Fairclough and a precision brake delete Photo: Brendan Fairclough YouTube

This challenge shows how much fun you can have with just two corners, a small kicker, and a little creativity with your buddies in the woods on a winter day. It’s small challenges like this that really keep the stoke alive in the colder months of the year.