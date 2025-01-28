In a polarizing video from the bike protection brand InvisiFRAME, we follow Matt Jones and Sam Reynolds as they complete Top Gear-style challenges while exploring the Welsh countryside in their supercars.

In 2021, InvisiFRAME was purchased by XPEL, a producer of protective coatings and films for automotive, marine, and structural protection. The acquisition of InvisiFRAME seems to have influenced the production of this video as it blends the passion Sam and Matt have for high-end cars with their love for mountain biking to create an interesting bit of content to showcase the XPEL technology used by InvisiFRAME.

Coming at a time when many people in and outside of the bike industry are struggling, the video reads as a strange albeit entertaining decision. The impracticality and excess that go hand in hand with supercars being associated with mountain biking in this way has left some people scratching their heads. "If there is one type of mtb content that feels so off, it is definitely this." said one comment on the video. Regardless of your feelings about the content, the parallels with the popular BBC program are unavoidable and make for an entertaining watch.

Matt Jones & Sam Reynolds Vs Wales. ‘The (Im)practical Welsh Roadtrip’ Photo: InvisiFRAME

The inspiration for this video comes from the not infrequent sighting of a mountain bike mounted to the top of a supercar, which prompts the question, “Why?” Motorsports and mountain biking have many parallels, though. We all like going fast and obsessing over performance, but there is nothing practical about daily driving a Lotus or Ferrari if you need to shuttle bikes or drive home after a muddy ride.

Are supercars practical for mountain bikers? No. This video answers a question that literally no one has ever asked outside of pitching this project and proves that supercars are not practical daily drivers for mountain bikers. Watch the full video below to see if you feel differently about the topic.