Bishop and Juarez off the Juice

Source: Cannondale





Elite American racers Tinker Juarez and Jeremiah Bishop will be moving from the MonaVie-Cannondale team to the Cannondale Factory Racing (CFR) team. MonaVie, a maker of acai berry juice blends, and Cannondale paired up to start the MonaVie-Cannondale team two years ago.

The team expansion, Cannondale says, reflects the company’s recognition that pro athletes play a critical role in raising awareness and support for the sport on an International and domestic level.

Cannondale has sponsored mountain bike teams since 1994 – first with Volvo-Cannondale, then with the creation of Cannondale Factory Racing and most recently with MonaVie-Cannondale. As the exclusive equipment and jersey sponsor for these teams, Cannondale has helped to develop several world-class athletes including U.S. National Champion and two-time U.S. Olympian, Juarez.

“As we look to the future and how Cannondale will continue to support mountain bike racing and its elite athletes, we recognize the opportunity to create a global mountain bike platform, the Cannondale Factory Racing team,” said Rory Mason, director of sports marketing for Cycling Sports Group. “Cannondale is committed to push the boundaries of innovation and technology in order to give athletes the bikes they expect for world class performance. Sponsoring CFR allows us to focus our efforts and support the team in a bigger way, which will benefit both the athletes and consumers.”

This year’s team will be led by 10-time Belgium champion, Roel Paulissen, and include a diversified group of athletes who compete across multiple disciplines.