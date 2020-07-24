Bears Ears National Monument, located in southeastern Utah, is home to some of the most stunning and culturally rich landscapes available to the public for outdoor recreation. Created quite recently, in 2016, the National Monument came at the perfect time to coincide with the popularization of bikepacking. Bikepacking Roots, a nonprofit focused on supporting bikepacking and advocating for conservation of public lands, has released its long-awaited 700-mile bikepacking network through and in the area of Bears Ears National Monument, complete with a 100-page guidebook to accompany riders explorations of the area.

