Bike Sale Season Is on, Here Are Some of the Best Deals

Bike sellers are clearing out past-season inventory to make room for the latest (we'll see about greatest) builds, and some nice double-digit percentages are being lopped off of mountain, E-MTBs, and gravel bike prices right now. Whether you're in the market for a new bike or just dreaming at work, this round-up showcases some of the best deals out there.



Revel Bikes has brought back its Deal of the Week that currently features a Rail29 with a SRAM GX Eagle electronic shifting transmission for $4,674, down from $6,499, a savings of $1,825. Use code DOTWRAIL29 at ordering for the discount. Check back at Revel weekly for 30-percent discounts on limited inventory bikes and gear.

Revel Rail29

Trek stores in California, Florida, Maryland, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon are blowing out bikes, apparel and accessories at 50 to 70-percent off. Check in-store inventory to see what’s available, or order on-line for deals including the Fuel EX 9.8 GX AXS Gen 6 for $4,499.93 (down from $7,699.99).



Trek Fuel 9.8 GX AXS Gen 6

Over at Yeti’s 2024 Bike Archive Sale score deals on Yeti builds including a Yeti SB120 C2 for $4,350 (a $1,450 savings) and the E-MTB 160E C2 for $7,650 (down from $8,500). Also look for big discounts on Yeti clothing and gloves.

Yeti SB120 C2

The Santa Cruz Factory Sale has 78 models on sale, including the 2024 5010 GX AXS build for $5,499 (down from $6,899) and the 2024 Blur R TR for $3,599 (down from $4,499).

Santa Cruz 2024 5010 GX AXS

Over at Canyon's sale pick up an electric Neuron:ONfly CF 7 for $4,599 (a $900 savings) or a Torque Mullet CF 8 for $3,599 ($700 off).

Canyon Neuron:ONfly CF 7

Score any one of 59 mountain and E-MTB bikes on sale at Specialized, including the Epic World Cup Pro for $7,000 (a $2,000 savings) and the Epic 8 EVO Comp at $4,500 ($500 off).



Specialized Epic EVO Comp

Giant Bicycles has already launched into their Spring Sale with deals on 41 bikes, including $3,500 off on a Giant Trance X Advance Pro 29 SE for $4,500 and $1,460 off the Trance X 1 for $3,040.

Giant Trance 1

Not to be outdone, Backcountry is slashing prices on their bike and gear inventory right now, as is REI and JensonUSA. Looking for a solid mountain bike for under $500? Check out REI's Co-op Cycles DRT 1.1 MTB for $478.93.

