After his previous team, Dorval AM Commencal, announced it would be folding at the end of 2024, French rider Benoît Coulanges found a new home with the Scott Factory DH team for this coming season. Coulanges will join Dylan Levesque, Gonçalo Bandeira, and Ethan Craik as the team sets its sights high for 2025.

“We are looking ahead to an exciting season of racing with our newest addition to the DH Factory team,” said Patrice Afflatet, the Scott Factory DH Team Manager. “With this tall Frenchman, we have a very competitive team structure that will hopefully translate into success down the road.”

The race season is coming up quickly, and the team is looking forward to a dedicated training camp to dial in the strategy and bikes while fine-tuning the kit they will be racing with this coming year. The Scott Factory DH Team has also welcomed Michelin as a new tire sponsor and Swiss brand Motorex as a new maintenance and lubrication sponsorship for the 2025 season.

Benoît Coulanges has a powerful presence in the downhill scene and brings a substantial amount of UCI points with him. During his time with Team Dorval AM, he built an impressive résumé, claiming two French Championship titles and earning countless World Cup podiums. Known for his wicked speed, surgical precision, and persistence for perfection, Benoît is a serious contender on any race day and will be hungry to reclaim the top step of the podium on the new team. It does beg the question of who will replace Coulanges and his points at Dorval AM Commencal.

Benoît Coulanges bike for 2025 and beyond Photo: Scott Bikes

"I’m very happy to join the SCOTT DH Factory. SCOTT is an incredible partner for my growth and performance,” Benoît Coulanges says about the new team and bike for 2025. “I can’t even pinpoint what I’m looking forward to most - I just can’t wait to be back in the start gate!"