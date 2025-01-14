Skip to main content
News
Benoît Coulanges Joins Scott Factory DH Team
image caption
Benoît Coulanges Joins Scott Factory DH Team

Two-Time World Cup Downhill Winner Joins Scott Factory DH Team

Benoît Coulanges has a new team.

After his previous team, Dorval AM Commencal, announced it would be folding at the end of 2024, French rider Benoît Coulanges found a new home with the Scott Factory DH team for this coming season. Coulanges will join Dylan Levesque, Gonçalo Bandeira, and Ethan Craik as the team sets its sights high for 2025.

“We are looking ahead to an exciting season of racing with our newest addition to the DH Factory team,” said Patrice Afflatet, the Scott Factory DH Team Manager. “With this tall Frenchman, we have a very competitive team structure that will hopefully translate into success down the road.” 

The race season is coming up quickly, and the team is looking forward to a dedicated training camp to dial in the strategy and bikes while fine-tuning the kit they will be racing with this coming year. The Scott Factory DH Team has also welcomed Michelin as a new tire sponsor and Swiss brand Motorex as a new maintenance and lubrication sponsorship for the 2025 season.

Benoît Coulanges has a powerful presence in the downhill scene and brings a substantial amount of UCI points with him. During his time with Team Dorval AM, he built an impressive résumé, claiming two French Championship titles and earning countless World Cup podiums. Known for his wicked speed, surgical precision, and persistence for perfection, Benoît is a serious contender on any race day and will be hungry to reclaim the top step of the podium on the new team. It does beg the question of who will replace Coulanges and his points at Dorval AM Commencal.

Benoît Coulanges Joins Scott Factory DH Team

Benoît Coulanges bike for 2025 and beyond

"I’m very happy to join the SCOTT DH Factory. SCOTT is an incredible partner for my growth and performance,” Benoît Coulanges says about the new team and bike for 2025. “I can’t even pinpoint what I’m looking forward to most - I just can’t wait to be back in the start gate!"

Evie Richards seen at UCI XCC World Championship in La Massana, Andorra
News

Multiple World Cup Teams Announce Lineup Changes

Jenny Rissveds Joins Canyon CLLCTV FACTORY XC with Valentina Corvi and Noa Filippi
News

New Faces Join the Canyon CLLCTV Factory XC Team

Seagrave on the lift with Phoebe Gale in Les Gets
Industry News

The End of an Era for this World Cup DH Team

Myriam Nicole performs at UCI DH World Cup in Loudenvielle, France on September 08, 2024
News

Mountain Bike World Cup: Loudenvielle Downhill Recap

Jackson Goldstone Racing SORCA DH in Squamish
News

Watch the Highlights From World Cup-Caliber Downhill Racing in Squamish

Marine Cabirou is on Canyon CLLCTV in 2025
News

French Legend Joins the Canyon CLLCTV Downhill Roster