Atherton Bikes' latest Instagram post has the internet in a frenzy. The post shows what looks to be the brand’s A200 DH bike, but something is missing. The post surfaced after eagle-eyed fans spotted what looked to be a gearbox-equipped prototype in development. The prototype seems to be named the A200.G, which indicates the coming change to a gearbox and belt-driven drivetrain.

The suspicions were confirmed today when Atherton Bikes posted an image that shows a rider on a downhill bike sans traditional drivetrain with the caption “Something is missing?” with the comments section immediately praising the decision to incorporate a gearbox design. The initial teaser for this bike was released a week ago on Instagram, and it seems that the team has been working quickly to develop a rideable prototype, which they have already begun testing for the upcoming season.

Does this platform qualify for the unclaimed 100K purse for winning a World Cup Race on a belt-driven bike? We’ll just have to see if Charlie Hatton has his eyes on taking a belt drive to the top step of a World Cup podium.

The benefits of a belt-driven gearbox bike are pretty apparent, and we have already seen this technology on other downhill bikes from Intense and Gamux. A gearbox does away with a derailleur, gives better weight distribution, and requires far less maintenance than traditional drivetrains. It also allows more tuneable suspension characteristics around the sprung weight of the chassis, but all these benefits and we still haven't seen them catch on. Maybe this is the year we see a belt drive on the podium?