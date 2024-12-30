Mark Your Calendars for the Best Downhill Mountain Bike Race Series in the Northwest

The NW Cup has announced the 2025 calendar with stops in Idaho, Washington, and Montana.

The NW Cup was born from a grassroots movement and the desire to offer the best DH race series the Northwest has ever seen. It has been around for seventeen years and provides a stage for some of the most exciting races in the country. The NW Cup has just announced the 2025 race schedule.

Buckle up for more DH racing in 2025. Are you ready to beat your friend's times down your favorite PNW tracks and have a blast with the best DH community in the country? Read on to find out the venues for the 18th year of the NW Cup.

As is customary, the season starts with the opening of 2 races and Dry Hill in always-sunny Port Angeles, followed by some likely dry conditions in Tamarack and Whitefish. The rocks and views of Silver Mountain in Idaho and the new trails of Snoqualmie Bike Park, with a lodge and a stone's throw from the lift, will return for another year of memorable racing. Stevens Pass Bike Park is back on the schedule and for finals.

This will be a blast of summer, and we can't imagine a better lineup for the best racing in the Northwest. Get those base miles in and hit the gym in preparation for an incredible season.

2025 NW Cup Race Calendar

April 18-20 - Dry Hill, Port Angeles, Washington

- Dry Hill, Port Angeles, Washington May 16-18 - Dry Hill, Port Angeles, Washington

- Dry Hill, Port Angeles, Washington June 20-22 - Tamarack Resort, Donnelly, Idaho

- Tamarack Resort, Donnelly, Idaho June 27-29 - Whitefish, Montana

- Whitefish, Montana July 25-27 - Silver Mountain, Idaho

- Silver Mountain, Idaho August 1-3 - The Summit, Snoqualmie, Washington

- The Summit, Snoqualmie, Washington September 5-7 - Stevens Pass Bike Park, Washington

Race #1 - Dry Hill, Port Angeles, Washington

Round 1 of the NW Cup 2025 in Dry Hill, Port Angeles, Washington Photo: NW Cup

As always, the series will kick off in the motherland known as Dry Hill in Port Angeles, WA. We've got a couple of new trail projects underway and weather permitting, we'll have something new for everyone.

Race #2 - Dry Hill, Port Angeles, Washington

Round 2 of the NW Cup 2025 in Dry Hill, Port Angeles, Washington Photo: NW Cup

Round 2 will be just a month later for one more taste of the Olympic Peninsula's primo Spring soil before hitting the road to Idaho.

Race #3 - Tamarack Resort, Donnelly, Idaho

Round 3 of the NW Cup 2025 in Donnely, Idaho at Tamarack Resort Photo: NW Cup

As in years past, head East for the first warm round of the season at Tamarack Bike Park. The resort is still going full-steam to become a premier stay-and-play stop in the PNW. This year, Tamarack will be the first stop on the NW Cup Road trip that takes us outside of Washington.

Race #4 - Whitefish, Montana

Race #4 of the NW Cup in Whitefish, Montana Photo: NW Cup

Next, we'll be in Big Sky Country at Whitefish Bike Park in beautiful Whitefish, Montana. The Flathead Valley offers epic riding in and out of the Bike Park. The epic lakes, the cozy town of Whitefish, and the stunning scenery make this stop a favorite.

Race #5 - Silver Mountain, Idaho

Race #5 at Silver Mountain in Kellogg, ID Photo: NW Cup

The Silver Mountain Bike Park has been on the NW Cup tour since 2015 and is yet another favorite, but for different reasons. It is nestled in the peaks above Kellogg, ID,, and is accessed by a 3+ mile gondola ride to a set of trails that offer a bit of everything.

Race #6 - The Summit, Snoqualmie, Washington

Race #6 at The Summit Bike Park in Snoqualmie Pass, Washington Photo: NW Cup

A staple on the calendar for the NW Cup, We're all excited to head back to this gem. At the peak of mountain biking along the I-90 corridor in Washington State, you'll find everything from classic flowing forest trails to rowdy rock slabs and technical downhill descents. Hitting the trails is fast and convenient thanks to easy parking at the lodge and a high-speed quad to take you to the top.

Race #7 - Stevens Pass Bike Park, Washington

Round 7 in Stevens Pass, Washington Photo: NW Cup

The final round lands riders back at the Stevens Pass Bike Park for an exciting conclusion to the series.