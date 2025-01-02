Meet the Norco Race Division Team for 2025

Building momentum in 2024, the Norco Race Division is rolling into 2025 with an impressive team primed to make some serious noise. Downhill legend Greg Minnaar is the Team Director, Alan Milway is the Team Manager, and Kathy Sessler is the Head of Operations. The team is looking better than ever.

This year, NRD will have a very international team and an equal split of women and men on the 2025 roster. The familiar faces of Gracey Hemstreet and Lucas Cruz are back, joined by some talented new riders, including a downhill legend and up-and-comers who are already turning heads. With a roster combining seasoned champions and rising stars, the 2025 Norco Race Division is ready to bring the thunder on the World Cup stage with direction from one of the greatest downhill racers of all time.

The composition of the Norco Race Division has a great emphasis on camaraderie, and that shows, “The other day at dinner, I had Bohdi and Lucas next to me, and everyone was bantering and having a good time– it was something that I thought hard about when I was selecting all the riders for the team and it’s working out so well,” says Team Director, Greg Minnaar, “For me, that’s important for a team to succeed in that environment, and we’ve got it. Everything’s there for a great season.”

Here is the 2025 Norco Race Division team.

Gracey Hemstreet Photo: Norco Race Division

Gracey Hemstreet

19, Sechelt, British Columbia

Gracey’s got one goal in 2025: Take the top step of that podium, and she’s got the grit and talent to do so. Gracey’s been racing for more than half her life, and after becoming the first Canadian woman to break the top 5 at Mont Sainte-Anne with a second-place podium – and winning fourth place at World Champs, she’s making her mark in the elite downhill scene.

Greg Minnaar Photo: Norco Race Division

Greg Minnaar

43, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

Greg is one of the most decorated riders in the sport of downhill. Holding four World Championship victories and 23 World Cup wins, he is considered by many to be the GOAT. As the new director of the Norco Race Division, Greg has big plans.

Lucas Cruz Photo: Norco Race Division

Lucas Cruz

23, Pemberton, British Columbia

Lucas brings a laid-back vibe and an unrelenting drive for speed to every race, and it’s this combination that keeps pushing him higher up the World Cup standings. After a tough 2024 season that saw him sidelined by injury, Lucas is more determined than ever to make a comeback in 2025.

Erice Van Leuven Photo: Norco Race Division

Erice Van Leuven

18, Aotearoa, New Zealand

After dominating Juniors with back-to-back World Championship titles, Erics is stepping into the elite ranks with fire in her belly. She joined Norco Race Division after getting to know team manager Alan Milway during last season and knows that with a supportive team and setup built for success, she’s found the perfect place to go faster.

Danny Hart Photo: Norco Race Division

Danny Hart

33, Redcar, United Kingdoms

Danny’s been landing on podiums for years, and 2025 will be no different. Stacking up World Cup wins and a World Championship title along the way, Danny is hungry for more in his new chapter with Norco Race Division. With the support of Norco’s team and getting to work once more with long-time friend and mentor Alan Milway, Danny’s ready for another standout season.

Bodhi Kuhn Photo: Norco Race Division

Bodhi Kuhn

19, Rossland, British Columbia

Bodhi is a young and ambitious downhill racer who’s made his mark on the scene with a blend of calculated preparation and fearless riding. Bodhi thrives on the “organized chaos” of high-speed descents. His resilience and determination have kept him focused on refining his race craft, and he’s looking forward to Greg’s guidance in the coming year.

Lina Frener Photo: Norco Race Division

Lina Frener

16, Bregenz, Austria

Lina is already turning heads in downhill racing – not the least when she dropped in right in front of Greg on the Hot Shots jump line in Leogang three years ago. After a strong 2024 season with a second place at the European Championships and a win at the European Downhill Cup, she’s ready for her first year as a junior with Norco Race Division.