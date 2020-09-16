2020 Bible of Bike Marin

Capable, short-travel bikes belonged to a category of confusion only a few years ago. The travel numbers said XC, but the geometry and builds spoke to a deeper ambition than screaming uphill and high-posting downhill. Now these bikes—whatever you want to call them, XC-plus, XC/Trail or the dreaded downcountry — have turned into the bread-and-butter of the industry. Or at least, as long they’ve got 29-inch wheels. Short-travel 27.5-inch bikes, on the other hand, are a dying breed, but a couple high-profile play bikes stood out this year. Turns out, they have a sort of kinship with these cross-category 29ers. Each takes its own unique approach, but end up on surprisingly common ground. Their versatility allows them to be everything to pretty much anyone, be it a daily driver, a long-distance bikepacking rig or a multi-day stage race machine. Progressive geometry trends have led to the realization that the need for a bike with mega-travel is actually pretty limited for most of us, furthering the proliferation of fast, light, do-most-of-it bikes.

So, when it was time to settle on a crop of test bikes for this summer’s Bible of Bike Tests, the short-travel category was like the cool, sporty kid who’s never had anxiety over being picked last in gym class; it was a shoo-in. And the trails (yes, legal) in West Marin County, California, served up a mix of spicy, high-speed, loose descents to find out just how capable these bikes had become, interspersed with Marin’s signature slap-in-the-face-steep fire roads to make sure they hadn’t strayed too far from their climbing sensibilities.

The Bikes