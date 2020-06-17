Yesterday’s arrival of the new Santa Cruz 5010 was heralded by a video unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. It mixed creativity that got us thinking about where riding videos are headed, as well as classic images that reminded us what made us love them in the first place. But if you’re like us, it was the riding itself that really blew your mind. The style, the amplitude, and the courage it must have taken to pull off some of those lines. We just had to find out who this unknown rider was. Leaked through a Santa Cruz marketing manager’s Instagram account, we got a name: Handy MacAskill. Santa Cruz connected us with the reclusive talent behind the 5010 launch video, and we asked him a few questions.
Bike: It’s hard to believe this is the first time the world has seen you in action. Are you new to riding? What were you up to before this?
Handy MacAskill: I’ve been doing other stuff for a while – fidget spinners, tech decks, piano – and I’d always liked the look of biking but I’d never tried my hand at it. But lately I had a little more time on my hands so I thought I’d give it a go.
B: Are you doing this full time or do you have a day job?
HM: I work my fingers to the bone man! I have a full-time job and a family as well so my hands are full.
B: Yeah? What kind of jobs do you do?
HM: … I’m a handyman.
B: Who would you say inspired your style? Do you have any role models in our outside the bike world?
HM: I gotta hand it to any of the 50to01 guys and of course Danny MacAskill, they’re the ones that inspire me. What they’re doing really resonates with me and they’re good guys who are totally approachable. I reached out to them while filming and they gave me a helping hand to get to where I am for sure. High-five to them!
B: You have a pretty rad set of trails. Do you ever worry about them getting plowed? Or run over by a lawnmower?
HM: I’m truly lucky to have dirt jumps in my backyard because it means they’re in safe hands. I don’t have to worry about anyone knocking them down or ruining them. Except the neighbor’s cat. I spent a week clearing up the mess that she dug into the main line last month. At least dogs don’t bury it.
B: We noticed you ride gloveless. Seems dangerous for a rider like you. What do you like about it?
HM: Sure, some might say it’s risky but injuries go hand in hand with biking.
B: What’s the worst injury you’ve sustained in your career?
HM: Paper cuts are the worst.
B: How have you been coping with the pandemic?
HM: “The devil makes work for idle hands”, so I guess this was how I coped with the downtime. I dug jumps and stacked clips on the daily. Having something to focus on gave me a purpose and drive which kept me healthy, happy and sane.
B: Was it rough for you when there was that big rush on hand sanitizer?
HM: Not as worrying as when the toilet paper started running low.
B: Ugh, that could have been awful! I thought it wouldn’t affect you as much because you’re a righty.
HM: Man, you know what the wise man said, ‘one hand washes the other.’ We’re all in this together.
B: Santa Cruz famously built a bike in-house for Danny MacAskill. Is your 5010 a similar one-off or are you pushing for it to go to production?
HM: Maybe one day it’ll make it into production, for now mine is a one-off, handmade special edition that no one else can get their hands on.
B: Any advice for up-and-coming riders like yourself?
HM: It ain’t easy. It might mean having to live hand to mouth to make ends meet. You’ve gotta take the law into your own hands, even if it means getting your hands dirty. I know firsthand that having a hands-on approach to things is the only way to feel content with the outcome. I hope you like this edit.
We definitely did. We can’t wait to see what Handy MacAskill gets up to in the future. Fingers crossed that he’s able to handle the fame.
