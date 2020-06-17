Yesterday’s arrival of the new Santa Cruz 5010 was heralded by a video unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. It mixed creativity that got us thinking about where riding videos are headed, as well as classic images that reminded us what made us love them in the first place. But if you’re like us, it was the riding itself that really blew your mind. The style, the amplitude, and the courage it must have taken to pull off some of those lines. We just had to find out who this unknown rider was. Leaked through a Santa Cruz marketing manager’s Instagram account, we got a name: Handy MacAskill. Santa Cruz connected us with the reclusive talent behind the 5010 launch video, and we asked him a few questions.

Bike: It’s hard to believe this is the first time the world has seen you in action. Are you new to riding? What were you up to before this?

Handy MacAskill: I’ve been doing other stuff for a while – fidget spinners, tech decks, piano – and I’d always liked the look of biking but I’d never tried my hand at it. But lately I had a little more time on my hands so I thought I’d give it a go.

B: Are you doing this full time or do you have a day job?

HM: I work my fingers to the bone man! I have a full-time job and a family as well so my hands are full.

B: Yeah? What kind of jobs do you do?

HM: … I’m a handyman.

B: Who would you say inspired your style? Do you have any role models in our outside the bike world?

HM: I gotta hand it to any of the 50to01 guys and of course Danny MacAskill, they’re the ones that inspire me. What they’re doing really resonates with me and they’re good guys who are totally approachable. I reached out to them while filming and they gave me a helping hand to get to where I am for sure. High-five to them!