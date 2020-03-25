When Alex Pavon leaves work, she does so in fresh hospital-issued scrubs that she’ll change out of as soon as she gets home and put into decontamination, then it’s immediately into the shower, trying not to touch anything as she moves around her apartment. Only then, will she consider briefly seeing her family, with whom she’s very close, but mostly she spends her limited free time alone—practicing yoga in the living room, hiking or backcountry skiing solo. This is Pavon’s life now, as an EMT during the coronavirus pandemic.

You may recognize Pavon from her much more recognizable role as a pro rider for Juliana Bicycles, but her ‘real job’, the one she does behind the scenes without any fanfare, is a full-time EMT for the emergency department at the hospital in Flagstaff, Arizona, where she lives.

This month, she was supposed to be on a photo shoot for Juliana in California, and gearing up for a season of racing and traveling, starting at the Sea Otter Classic and continuing with a handful of Enduro World Series races, but instead she’s kitting up daily for a race with much more dire consequences.

“I came back to work yesterday (Sunday), after being off for five days, how much things have changed in five days is astonishing—everyone’s in masks, glasses, working in negative-pressure rooms in full gowns.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Alex Pavon

Pavon is accustomed to seeing the aftermath of car crashes or stitching up cuts or seeing broken bones and head injuries, but now she finds herself on the frontlines of a global pandemic that’s surging in the U.S. “We’re seeing a pretty big increase in the number of cases,” Pavon said over the phone during a break in her shift on Monday afternoon. “Last week we had two confirmed cases, and we tested 150 people on Saturday. The number of hospitalizations we’re seeing is going up rapidly, and it’s probably going to keep doing that as we keeping getting more tests.”