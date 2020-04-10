In our first “House Calls,” Bike’s editor-in-chief Nicole Formosa chats with Kate Courtney, one of America’s fastest and most decorated XC racers. Since joining the elite UCI World Cup ranks in 2018, Courtney has quickly reignited American XC racing, nabbing both a World Championship and a World Cup Overall win, each time becoming the first U.S. racer to do so in 17 years. This year was supposed to be all about Tokyo, where Courtney was set to achieve her lifelong goal of competing in the Olympics after securing one of three American spots with a strong finish at last year’s World Championships. With the Olympics postponed, the World Cup season in flux and shelter-in-place requirements mandated for the foreseeable future, the Scott-SRAM MTB/Odlo racer has retreated to her northern California homebase to mentally reset, focus on training for a less concrete goal and indulge in a few lockdown guilty pleasures.

Kate Courtney
Photo Credit: Courtesy Scott-SRAM MTB Racing
Homebound for now, in northern California.

Kate-Courtney-Training
Photo Credit: Scott-SRAM MTB Racing
Gym workouts remain an important part of Courtney’s training—they just take place in her garage now.

Kate Courtney
Photo Credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
After winning the XCO World Cup overall in 2019, and earning an Olympic spot, Courtney was poised to compete in Tokyo this summer.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It