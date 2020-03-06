In what ways (if any) did you rethink frame geometry in this process? Knowing that these bikes are intended (though of course not exclusively) for a more narrow, specific use than a “normal” BMX bike, did you take a new approach to their numbers? Not sure if you’ve heard what’s happening in mountain bike geometry lately, but we’ve all but worn out the phrase “longer, lower, slacker” lately. Did you use any of that logic when picking geo for these bikes?



R, It worked out perfectly because when you add 3 or 4 inches of travel, the head tube angle goes mellow. On the full-suspension bike, we just adjusted the rear triangle to leave it at a good point.



G: When modifying my frame with front suspension, I quickly realized that I was going to have to make a change to the rear end of the bike. Luckily, my friend Mike Melony created dropout extenders. I was able to make the bike an inch longer and an inch lower, leaving plenty of room for tire clearance and also leveling out the bike for riding uphill as well as downhill. The bottom bracket is still really high, but I’ve gotten used to it for now. Working on another frame that will have a lower bottom bracket. But that’s the next version of the hardtail that I will hopefully have done in the next month!



What’s your history with mountain biking, personally?



R. When I rode Whistler, I loved it. I came back to Malaga and I bought one. But then, because there were not any well built trails, I did not ride much more. But lately, my friend, Manuel built a good one, and I rode a lot more MTB. But I started to feel again how good it would be to ride it with the BMX. I made my old experiment with the fork again, but with better shocks, and I’ve been loving it since then. In Whistler, I rode a Trek Ticket Slope (Thanks, Trek, Harookz, and Brandon) It’s great there. And also an Intense enduro with 27.5 wheels, but the BMX in that place feels a lot better to me.



G: I got my first mountain bike in 1991. I’ve always ridden a mountain bike as well as bmx! As I got older, I focused more on BMX, and didn’t ride my mountain bike as much. In the last few years, I was interested in buying a mountain bike again. I soon realized that I was unable to afford the level bike that I was interested in. That was one of the factors of putting this Bmx downhill bike together. Obviously, mountain bike riding will always make sense when it comes to climbing steep uphills and riding long distances. But I have experienced that mountain bike feeling most of my life. And the feeling you get on the BMX downhill bike is a completely different experience! That is the best thing about bike riding the more you ride, the happier you are, no matter what type of bike it’s on!!