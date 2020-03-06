Fingers Crossed Interview with Ruben Alcantara and Garrett Byrnes

Lots of backstory and a little frontstory around the BMX crossover experiment

March 6, 2020 By

Late this past January, BMX legends Ruben Alcantara and Garrett Byrnes announced Fingers Crossed BMX, a project to … well, we really weren’t sure what it was about. We just saw BMX bikes with suspension and disc brakes welded and bolted on in unnatural ways. We learned a little more today, as Fingers Crossed released the first in what we expect to be a series of videos, but we still had questions. The project piqued my interest having actually produced a short-lived run of crossover BMX/MTB bikes myself called Commonground. So, a few weeks ago, I reached out with a couple questions that turned into a lot of questions. If you’re as curious as I was, here are a lot of answers.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It