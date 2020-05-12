It was only a 30-yard-long, 90-minute trail build, but judging by the glowing look of satisfaction on my daughter Sabine’s 7-year-old face, you’d think we had just completed the Alaska Highway.

I ride a lot, guilty as charged. But never has the bike felt more like a ticket to freedom and salvation as it does today. Usually my spring would be filled with story assignments, including several biking and skiing adventures. It’s a glorious time of year, when the shoulder seasons rub together; the snow is deep up high, and the trails are tacky and moist down low. Then, suddenly, someone hit the giant pause button. The coronavirus, which not that long ago seemed like something abstract and exotic afflicting distant lands, arrived on our shores with a vengeance. As politicians scrambled, some more effectively than others, to mount an appropriate response to a dangerous pandemic that was spreading quickly through Italy, Spain, France and other countries, we in Canada watched as the freedoms and opportunities we take for granted evaporated one after another—going out to a restaurant, hitting the brew pub for happy hour, shopping for a friend’s birthday, dropping the kids off at grandma and grandpa’s while mom and dad go for a ride, and meeting your buddies at the trailhead for an after-work lap on your local network.

When the brakes were put on my spring travel work, I was forced to stay at home—with my beautiful family and in a beautiful place called home. Compared to what others were faced with, such as the Romans who for more than six weeks were under complete lockdown in their apartments as hundreds of their compatriots died daily from COVID-19, my predicament was far from a hardship. I’m lucky to live in a place where I can literally walk out my front door and be on a trail in, well, less than the time it takes to load four bikes on a rack. I suddenly had loads of time to tackle long-avoided household and garden projects, like deer-proofing our backyard, teaching myself to fix a failing fridge and, yes, learning how to properly bake bread. I also was thrust into the role of homeschool teacher for my kids (I’m worse at teaching math than I was at learning it.) Part of my homeschool routine has been taking my girls on bite-sized trail maintenance and building projects. Like the one I did with Sabine, a small connector single track that was a long missing piece on Twisted Sister, a rooty, technical spank-fest of West Coast XC gnar that follows the sparkling Puntledge River from one swimming hole to the next. Years ago, I personally adopted this trail, but like a deadbeat dad had neglected my duties in recent years. With a calendar that suddenly had some gaping holes in it, I have become obsessed, or rather re-obsessed, with Twisted Sister. My twice-weekly trail missions are mostly an excuse to ride bikes with my kids, but also a chance for them to look for salamanders, sketch flowers in their books and explore the forest while I schlep rocks and dirt, trying to take a bit of the sting out of a rugged piece of singletrack. It’s a tall order. Though at times I feel a little like Sisyphus pushing the proverbial boulder uphill, the simple toil on a trail whose contours, characteristics and features I know right down to individual root details and texture, is soothingly engaging. I admit, it is an odd sort of intimacy, but one that I cherish at this moment in time.