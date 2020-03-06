Cover: Flannel, freeride and fog: Could it be any more British Columbia? Flicker Caleb Holonko and button-clicker Isaac Wallen each nab their first Bike cover with this stunning snap from deep within a fleeting fog on a North Shore summer’s day.

The Bible of Bike Tests aside, it’s rare for us to devote nearly all the pages of an issue to just one destination—there are inspiring stories, trails, people and places all over the world that feed mountain biking’s soul. But if it was going to happen, it was going to be British Columbia, whose magical woods have endlessly fueled careers, products and the creative content that flows through our digital channels and onto our print pages. In many ways, B.C. is the epicenter of our sport—it’s home to the most famous bike park in the world and the most famous multi-day endurance race in the world. From singletrack arcing through loam-filled forests on the West Coast and party trains on jump lines in Whistler, to remote trails traversing high-alpine ridgelines in the Chilcotin or Monashee mountains, the diversity of riding packed into the province lacks nothing.

And while mountain biking may have been born in Marin County and Crested Butte, it grew up in the dank B.C. forests. As our sport approaches middle age, B.C. once again serves as a microcosm of the greater landscape; it is currently caught somewhere between yearning for careless youthful exuberance and a secure future, knowing how much relies on it as an industry now. Mountain biking has become big business. Towns and cities that once brushed off mountain bikers as dirt bags who don’t spend money now count bike-toting tourists as a major economic driver. Trail builders who used to sneakily carve rogue lines into the landscape are now paid as professionals to do the same work.