If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably worked your way through all four LOTR (Lord of the Rings), every season of “The Great British Baking Show” and are starting to consider watching “The Office” again—for the sixth time. Okay, maybe you’re nothing like us. But we’d bet you’ve got as much idle time on your hand right now as we do, which sadly can’t all be spent in the saddle.
Lucky for us, Anthill Film’s “Return to Earth” is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime. After some searching, it appears there are quite a few other mountain bike titles on the platform, most of them free as well. Here’s our short, but by no means exhaustive, list of what to watch next.
Return to Earth | Free
With an all too relevant message, “Return to Earth” examines the moments between things when living is just, living. During a time when it feels like we have nothing but time, take a minute to lose yourself in Anthill’s latest film.
Follow Me | $3
“Follow Me,” the film with one of the most outrageous social media campaigns, before social media campaigns were cool (or even on social media). If you’ve forgotten about it, check out the throwback finalists here.
Hype aside, “Follow Me” exemplified the thrill of riding with friends. Its infamous bike park segment will probably go down in legend with an all-star cast of riders shredding to the epic soundtrack of Rise Against.
UnReal | Free
What’s to say about “UnReal”? There’s a bear, yes an actual bear, a brown pow storm in Whistler and what’s been called the mountain bike’s greatest shot. ‘Nuff said.
From the Inside Out | $4
Hailing from the wet and wild Sunshine Coast of British Columbia, “From the Inside Out” is one of the Coastal Crew’s full-length films. With a flavor different from the usual vanguard, the Coastal Crew teamed up with Anthill Films to create something from a rider’s perspective. The film follows some of British Columbia’s best riders to the locations and trails they themselves have built, showing what the riders want to ride, rather than what might look best through the lens.
Deathgrip | Free
A dramatization in mountain bike films can go downhill quickly, no pun intended. But in “Deathgrip,” the dodgy pub set and tough-guy intro’s to every rider will be the hilarious harbingers to riding segments that will have your jaw on the floor. This one will have you death-gripping the edge of your sofa, pun intended.
Where the Trail Ends | Free
Freeride. This film is nearly synonymous with that word, that style. Filmed in remote locations and on terrain that probably shouldn’t be possible to ride on a bike, “Where the Trail Ends” looks back, and hopefully forward, on some of the sport’s greatest riders pushing their limits in truly sublime terrain.
Cam Zink: Reach for the Sky | Free
Bookended by the 2013 and 2014 Red Bull Rampages, “Reach for the Sky” details Cam Zink’s life of ever-reaching progression. Known as one of the most committed and daring riders, Zink’s dramatic career is punctuated by gravitas moments, like his 100-foot backflip at Mammoth Mountain.
Klunkerz | Free
We’ll end our shortlist with two films that might not have made the headlines, but are arguably as important to the sport as the bike itself. “Klunkerz” is a must-see documentary about the birth of mountain biking in California and Colorado, featuring original footage and interviews from legends like Tom Ritchie and Gary Fisher. Seriously, if you consider yourself a mountain biker, this is not a film to miss.
Freedom Riders | $3 (Free with Prime)
Land access has always been a key issue in mountain biking, as the early era of our sport was arguably defined by bootleg trails and features. “Freedom Riders,” another documentary, is set in the Tetons and follows the struggle riders there faced in legitimizing their trails. As relevant now as it was nearly twenty years ago, “Freedom Riders” is a good lesson in clear thinking, compromise and cooperation. Plus, it has some pretty rad riding too.
