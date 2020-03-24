If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably worked your way through all four LOTR (Lord of the Rings), every season of “The Great British Baking Show” and are starting to consider watching “The Office” again—for the sixth time. Okay, maybe you’re nothing like us. But we’d bet you’ve got as much idle time on your hand right now as we do, which sadly can’t all be spent in the saddle.

Lucky for us, Anthill Film’s “Return to Earth” is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime. After some searching, it appears there are quite a few other mountain bike titles on the platform, most of them free as well. Here’s our short, but by no means exhaustive, list of what to watch next.

Return to Earth | Free

With an all too relevant message, “Return to Earth” examines the moments between things when living is just, living. During a time when it feels like we have nothing but time, take a minute to lose yourself in Anthill’s latest film.

Follow Me | $3

“Follow Me,” the film with one of the most outrageous social media campaigns, before social media campaigns were cool (or even on social media). If you’ve forgotten about it, check out the throwback finalists here.

Hype aside, “Follow Me” exemplified the thrill of riding with friends. Its infamous bike park segment will probably go down in legend with an all-star cast of riders shredding to the epic soundtrack of Rise Against.

UnReal | Free

What’s to say about “UnReal”? There’s a bear, yes an actual bear, a brown pow storm in Whistler and what’s been called the mountain bike’s greatest shot. ‘Nuff said.

From the Inside Out | $4