Jeffsy 29 CF Pro Race

We couldn't get the 2020 Jeffsy in time for the Bible this year, so we brought in the updated 2019 model. The bike was too significant not to include. But, we had a few problems with it. Both the tires and dropper post gave us problems, and both were e*thirteen. For 2020, YT went with Maxxis tires across the Jeffsy lineup, and dropped the mechanical, four-position e*thirteen dropper. Instead, the flagship CF Pro Race model uses a Fox Transfer dropper, and the rest of the lineup uses YT's "Postman" dropper, an OEM dropper that will come with either 125, 150, or 170 millimeters of drop depending on size.



YT also dropped the e*Thirteen cassettes, which didn't always have the smoothest shifting, and for 2020 SRAM Eagle drivetrains will be used on all the Jeffsys.



On the note of travel length, the entire Jeffsy lineup now sports the longer legs that was previously reserved for the Pro Race model. All the 27.5 Jeffsys will be running 160 millimeters front and rear, and the 29ers will be floating on 150 millimeters. An interesting move to say the least—we always thought the moderate travel of the Jeffsy was a strength, but that's not to say longer travel won't be rad too.



Although, before we get too far ahead of ourselves, there was a suspicious lack of aluminum Jeffsys in the 2020 lineup, though aluminum Capras remain. Interesting...