This Mountain Biking YouTuber Says the Sport Has a Marketing Problem

Mountain biker and YouTuber Matthew “Matty Active” Johnson's latest video has a strong point of view. The way he sees it, mountain bike and component prices are out of reach for many—if not most—potential customers, and mountain biking marketing is scaring away customers with images of extreme stunts and dangerous dropoffs.



“There’s a huge potential market for mountain biking that I feel is being neglected and I think it’s causing the industry to struggle even more,” he says in his latest video, 'You’re Being Lied to About Mountain Biking,' posted on Jan. 12. “Ninety percent of people have no interest in the performance of a new suspension on the bike or how much it weighs. People just want to get out on the trails and ride bikes, but because they're being led to believe that mountain biking is extreme and they need these overly complicated bikes.”



Johnson is a former outfielder with the Boston Red Sox who has a passion for mountain biking. His YouTube channel, Matty Active, has 37.6K subscribers to date. His videos rack up tens of thousands of views. They detail his experiences learning bike skills, and often argue against the need for expensive bikes and gear.

“When most beginners hear the words mountain biking, the first thing that comes to mind is the need for a really nice expensive bike, coupled with riding trails like these,” he says in a voice-over accompanied by footage of himself riding moderate technical trails. “I would always hear people say, ‘You need a certain bike to ride certain places.’ But what they would not ever say was, there’s trails at those same places where you don’t need a highly capable bike."

Speaking as a bike geek in the industry who has spent way too much money on albeit awesome bikes and components, his videos sting a little, but also remind me to keep it real when writing or riding. There are some great sub-$1,000 bikes out there, including the Specialized Rockhopper for $675 and Marin Bobcat Trail 4 for $859, but I have to remember that even these prices are no small thing for many people, let alone the $10,000 bikes I often write about.

“Mountain biking is advertised as this extreme sport when in reality anyone can do it, and I think a lot of people miss out on an opportunity to try it because the first thought they have is that it’s an extremely skilled and dangerous sport,” he continues in his new video. “When you mention mountain biking to somebody the first thing they think of is all the craziness that could happen or the stuff that they see on TV or on videos."

The video then cuts to Matty riding on a smooth, picturesque singletrack at Heil Valley Ranch in Boulder County, CO.

“A lot of people just don’t have the correct information about [mountain biking] because everything that’s being pushed is the super extreme stuff and the super expensive bikes,” he says, riding through the foothills outside of Boulder. “How many people are missing out on mountain biking just because they think it’s super crazy when in reality this is what it is? What I mean when I say the mountain bike companies and just everybody associated with the advertisement of it are just advertising it wrong.”

I'm not going to take a 4-foot drop on a hardtail, and there's a lot of expense, time and materials that justify the price tags on upper-end mountain bikes, it can be argued. Still, Johnson's opinions are resonating with a customer base that the bike industry should be paying attention to. How many people actually want to take big drops? Is it even possible to offer a quality beginner mountain bike in the $300 to $500 range?

Whether or not one agrees with Johnson's assertions, he's striking a chord with many people who love mountain biking. His video from four months ago, "Why Nobody Wants Mountain Bikes Anymore," has almost 300,000 views so far. It's a sensationalistic video title, but the industry should be aware of this sentiment.

The 490 comments (and counting) on Johnson's latest video are overwhelmingly supportive of his position.

“It’s definitely social media hyping the expensive bikes and insane jumps,” writes @50whatnomadtravelnursemtb5. “I’ll admit I have nice bikes, but I don’t buy into the jump lines and Red Bull style riding….I’m happiest on the old-school single track that’s mainly natural lines. There is a place for nice bikes, but just don’t focus on that being the only reason it’s fun or the only way you can get out and ride…. You are saying this loud and clear! Thanks for keeping up the fun content.”

“Absolutely LOVE this message,” @LaMerleNoir216 writes. “The image that’s presented of MTB via most media and especially YouTube is the extreme end of it. And it’s exclusionary in a way. I live on the East Coast. The closest actual mountains are hours away. But I still go mountain biking. It’s my favorite outdoor activity besides the beach. And I really wanna see more people that show this side of it. I mean I love watching the extreme stuff. Like I’m a big Sam Pilgrim fan. But that’s not all there is to it.”

And @HeOkayFishing comments: “Different levels to the sport my man. You’re just exploring the sport which is rad. You’ll find your lane like everyone has been doing for decades. It’s not rocket science or some industry scam. Just ride your bike and do your thing. Some people want to chill and some people wanna go all out. Nothing new."

Regardless of where you fall on the price point or extreme feats spectrum, Johnson's perspective is certainly an interesting one.