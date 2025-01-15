Last year, the Natural Selection Tour announced that it would incorporate bikes, skis, and surfers into the brand umbrella in 2025. Integrating mountain bikes into the NST title will expand the already established freeride event, Proving Grounds, into a global phenomenon. A new event will launch in New Zealand in February 2025, attracting the best freeride mountain biking talent to compete on an all-new world-class freeride course in Tāhuna, Queenstown. We have already been given a list of thirteen athletes who have prequalified for the event, but a recent announcement introduces even more recognizable names to the lineup.

Today’s announcement includes the nine wildcard invitees, joining 13 prequalified riders who earned their spots through top finishes at Proving Grounds in Prineville, Oregon, in 2022. Two additional riders, Barb Edwards and Kurtis Downs, earned their entries for NST Bike at Proving Grounds Pacific City, hosted by Carson Storch, in 2023.

The final riders will come from the Natural Selection ‘Dream Ticket’ qualifier at the world-famous Dream Track in central Queenstown on February 7. There, local talent will compete alongside riders from around the globe for the last four spots at the Natural Selection Bike finals on February 15.

The new additions to the already impressive lineup include Red Bull Rampage winners, freeride legends, and some of the most recognizable talent in freeride today. There is no doubt that NST Bike will be an unforgettable event that you won't want to miss.

Women

“I’ve been a big fan of the snow side of Natural Selection for years and am honored to be invited to the inaugural MTB event,” said Hannah Bergemann, a Red Bull and NST Bike athlete. “The new venue blends together different styles of the sport, which looks like it’s going to be super fun to ride and will hopefully allow all the athletes to show off their different styles of riding.”

Men

“Receiving the invite for the first-ever edition of Natural Selection in Queenstown means so much to me. I’ve been spending lots of time on my freeride bike lately,” says Paul Couderc, NST Bike Invitee. “I’m very excited to see the venue, which I’m pretty sure the diggers killed it on. It’s great to have the opportunity to compete in a brand new format and new course; Freeride MTB needed an event like this! The line up is insane, I feel very grateful to be a part of this sick crew of athletes.”

Tickets for the Natural Selection Bike finals on February 15 are now on sale at Naturalselectionbike.com